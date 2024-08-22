ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership For August 2024

The ASX200 has once again closed higher, up 0.21% at 8,027 points, with the IT sector leading the charge. As market conditions remain favorable for growth-oriented sectors like IT and Industrials, identifying companies with high insider ownership can provide valuable insights into potential investment opportunities.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) 13.9% 102.6% Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 26.7% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 13.6% 27% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.6% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 69.7% Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 17.5% 75.7% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 49.4% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.1% 103.9% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 77.9%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Emerald Resources NL is involved in the exploration and development of mineral reserves in Cambodia and Australia, with a market cap of A$2.66 billion.

Operations: Emerald Resources generates revenue primarily from mine operations, amounting to A$339.32 million.

Insider Ownership: 18.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 18.5% p.a.

Emerald Resources, with significant insider ownership, is forecast to grow its revenue by 18.5% annually, outpacing the Australian market's 5.4%. Despite trading at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value, shareholders have experienced dilution over the past year. Earnings are expected to increase significantly at 20.14% per year over the next three years, surpassing market growth rates. Recent presentations include appearances at Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum and Noosa Mining Investor Conference by MD Morgan Cain Hart.

ASX:EMR Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mineral Resources Limited, with a market cap of A$9.07 billion, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Mineral Resources Limited's revenue segments include Lithium (A$1.60 billion), Iron Ore (A$2.50 billion), and Mining Services (A$2.82 billion).

Insider Ownership: 11.6%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 10.7% p.a.

Mineral Resources, with substantial insider ownership, is forecast to grow its revenue by 10.7% annually, faster than the Australian market's 5.4%. Earnings are expected to increase significantly at 23.1% per year over the next three years, surpassing market growth rates. However, profit margins have declined from 16.3% last year to 7.9%, and interest payments are not well covered by earnings despite trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value.

ASX:MIN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally with a market cap of A$7.58 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Software (A$317.24 million), Corporate (A$83.83 million), and Consulting (A$68.13 million).

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 11.5% p.a.

Technology One, with high insider ownership, is forecast to grow its revenue by 11.5% annually, outpacing the Australian market's 5.4%. Earnings are expected to increase at 14.8% per year, also surpassing market growth rates. The recent appointment of Paul Robson as an independent Non-Executive Director brings significant SaaS and strategic transformation expertise. Despite slower-than-significant earnings growth expectations, Technology One maintains a robust Return on Equity forecast of 32.6% in three years' time.

ASX:TNE Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

