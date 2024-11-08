ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Seeing Up To 61% Earnings Growth

The Australian market has shown resilience with the ASX200 gaining 1.1% and all sectors marking positive territory, led by IT and Materials. In this buoyant environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate strong management confidence and potential for substantial earnings growth, making them noteworthy in a flourishing market landscape.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 14.8% 33.1% Medallion Metals (ASX:MM8) 12.9% 72.7% Genmin (ASX:GEN) 12.3% 117.7% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 18.4% 91.6% Pointerra (ASX:3DP) 20.8% 126.4% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 67.1% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 64.8% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 14.8% 84.6%

Overview: Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations across three continents, boasting a market cap of A$1.02 billion.

Operations: Cromwell Property Group generates revenue through its Co-Investments (A$127.50 million), Investment Portfolio (A$194.30 million), and Funds and Asset Management (A$94.90 million) segments.

Insider Ownership: 14.0%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 45.9% p.a.

Cromwell Property Group exhibits significant insider ownership, with insiders buying more shares than selling in the past three months. While its earnings are forecast to grow 45.93% annually and it is expected to become profitable within three years, revenue growth at 6.3% per year lags behind high-growth benchmarks but exceeds the Australian market average. Despite trading at good value compared to peers, Cromwell faces challenges with interest coverage and a dividend not well supported by earnings.

ASX:CMW Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024

Overview: Mesoblast Limited is a company focused on developing regenerative medicine products across Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland, with a market capitalization of A$1.54 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segment consists of $5.90 million from the development of its cell technology platform for commercialization.