ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Up To 96% Earnings Growth

The Australian stock market continues to show robust performance, with the ASX200 maintaining its position above the 8000 mark, buoyed by positive international cues and expectations of monetary easing. In such a thriving market environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the company's operations and future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 26.7% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 13.6% 26.7% Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 17.1% 77.1% Biome Australia (ASX:BIO) 34.5% 114.4% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 59.4% Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) 10.2% 96.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 109.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 76.4%

Click here to see the full list of 91 stocks from our Fast Growing ASX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mineral Resources Limited, along with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and globally, with a market capitalization of A$11.27 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from three primary segments: lithium (A$1.60 billion), iron ore (A$2.50 billion), and mining services (A$2.82 billion).

Insider Ownership: 11.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 30.9% p.a.

Mineral Resources is positioned intriguingly within the Australian market, with a forecasted earnings growth of 30.9% annually, outpacing the broader market's 13.3%. Despite trading at 40.5% below its estimated fair value and expecting robust revenue growth of 12.1% per year against a market average of 5.3%, challenges persist, notably a decline in profit margins from 16.3% to 7.9%, and insufficient coverage of interest payments by earnings, which raises concerns about financial health in the short term.

ASX:MIN Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Ora Banda Mining Limited is an Australian company focused on the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties, with a market capitalization of approximately A$835.94 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from gold mining, totaling A$166.66 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 96.2% p.a.

Ora Banda Mining, while trading at a significant 92.9% below its estimated fair value, is poised for substantial growth with expected revenue increases of 45.2% annually, outstripping the Australian market's average of 5.3%. The company anticipates becoming profitable within three years and forecasts an exceptionally high Return on Equity of 43.1%. However, shareholder dilution over the past year and a lack of recent insider trading activity temper these prospects.

ASX:OBM Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Technology One Limited is a company that develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions both in Australia and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately A$6.18 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through three primary segments: software, which brings in A$317.24 million, corporate services at A$83.83 million, and consulting services accounting for A$68.13 million.

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 14.4% p.a.

Technology One, an Australian software company, shows moderate growth prospects with earnings expected to increase by 14.4% annually, slightly outpacing the market's 13.3%. Despite a high Price-to-Earnings ratio of 56.4x—below the industry average—its forecasted Return on Equity is strong at 32.6%. Recent strategic moves include appointing Paul Robson as Non-Executive Director to bolster its SaaS platform's global expansion and operational efficiency. However, insider trading activity remains undisclosed, presenting a potential concern for investors looking for high insider ownership signals.

ASX:TNE Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

