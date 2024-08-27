ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership To Watch

The ASX200 is set to trade flat today, reflecting a mixed session on Wall Street where the Dow Jones closed at record highs while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended in the red. With local CPI data for July and retail sales figures due later this week, investors are keeping a close eye on economic indicators. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly attractive as they often signal confidence from those closest to the business.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) 13.9% 102.6% Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 26.7% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 13.6% 28.1% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.6% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 69.7% Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 17.5% 75.7% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 49.4% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.1% 103.9% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 77.9%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers in Australia, with a market cap of A$1.03 billion.

Operations: Aussie Broadband's revenue segments include A$549.59 million from Residential, A$125.25 million from Wholesale, A$94.21 million from Business, and A$85.85 million from Enterprise and Government sectors.

Insider Ownership: 10.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 27.6% p.a.

Aussie Broadband, a growth company with high insider ownership, is forecasted to achieve annual earnings growth of 27.6%, outpacing the Australian market's 13.6%. Despite recent shareholder dilution, its earnings grew by 83.8% last year and are expected to continue growing significantly over the next three years. Trading at 71.6% below its fair value estimate, ABB reported full-year sales of A$999.75 million and net income of A$26.38 million for FY2024.

ASX:ABB Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mineral Resources Limited, with a market cap of A$8.77 billion, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Lithium (A$1.60 billion), Iron Ore (A$2.50 billion), and Mining Services (A$2.82 billion).

Insider Ownership: 11.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.3% p.a.

Mineral Resources is forecasted to achieve annual earnings growth of 23.3%, surpassing the Australian market's 13.6%. Its revenue is expected to grow at 10.7% per year, faster than the market average of 5.3%. Despite a decline in profit margins from 16.3% to 7.9%, it trades at a significant discount, being valued at 65.7% below its estimated fair value and has high insider ownership with no recent substantial insider trading activity reported.

ASX:MIN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally with a market cap of A$7.46 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Software (A$317.24 million), Corporate (A$83.83 million), and Consulting (A$68.13 million).

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 14.8% p.a.

Technology One's revenue is expected to grow at 11.5% annually, outpacing the Australian market's 5.3%. Its earnings are forecasted to increase by 14.8% per year, also above the market average of 13.6%. The recent appointment of Paul Robson as an independent Non-Executive Director brings valuable SaaS expertise and strategic insight, enhancing its growth trajectory and operational efficiency on a global scale. No substantial insider trading activity has been reported recently.

ASX:TNE Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

