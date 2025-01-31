ASX Dividend Stocks To Watch In January 2025

As the ASX200 reaches an all-time high of 8,566 points, buoyed by strong performances in mining and real estate sectors, investors are keenly eyeing opportunities that can provide steady returns amidst this bullish market environment. In such a scenario, dividend stocks become particularly attractive as they offer potential income streams alongside capital appreciation, making them a compelling option for those looking to capitalize on the current economic momentum.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 6.13% ★★★★★★ Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) 7.59% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 4.37% ★★★★★☆ Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 4.10% ★★★★★☆ National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) 4.93% ★★★★★☆ New Hope (ASX:NHC) 8.16% ★★★★☆☆ Sugar Terminals (NSX:SUG) 7.74% ★★★★☆☆ Santos (ASX:STO) 6.92% ★★★★☆☆ Ricegrowers (ASX:SGLLV) 5.45% ★★★★☆☆ Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) 8.33% ★★★★☆☆

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Overview: Accent Group Limited operates in the retail, distribution, and franchise sectors for lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories across Australia and New Zealand with a market capitalization of A$1.21 billion.

Operations: Accent Group Limited generates revenue from its Retail segment at A$1.27 billion and its Wholesale segment at A$463.20 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.1%

Accent Group's dividend yield of 6.1% places it among the top 25% in Australia, yet its sustainability is questionable due to a high payout ratio of 122.5%, indicating dividends are not well covered by earnings despite being supported by cash flows. Although dividends have grown over the past decade, they remain volatile and unreliable. Recent guidance projects first-half FY2025 EBIT at A$80 million, with sales showing modest growth, potentially impacting future dividend stability.

Overview: IGO Limited is an exploration and mining company in Australia that focuses on discovering, developing, and operating assets for metals essential to clean energy, with a market cap of A$3.83 billion.

Operations: IGO Limited's revenue segments include A$48.80 million from the Cosmos Project, A$539.10 million from the Nova Operation, and A$234.80 million from the Forrestania Operation.