ASX Dividend Stocks Featuring New Hope And Two More

As Christmas approaches, the Australian market has shown modest gains with the ASX200 up 0.25% at 8335 points, driven by strong performances in the Real Estate and Industrials sectors. In this environment, dividend stocks like New Hope and others offer investors potential stability and income, making them an attractive consideration amid fluctuating sector performances.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 4.36% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 4.54% ★★★★★☆ Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) 3.70% ★★★★★☆ Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) 7.94% ★★★★★☆ MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) 3.02% ★★★★★☆ National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) 4.64% ★★★★★☆ Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 4.21% ★★★★★☆ New Hope (ASX:NHC) 7.86% ★★★★☆☆ Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) 8.89% ★★★★☆☆ Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) 3.49% ★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: New Hope Corporation Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, and processing of coal as well as oil and gas properties, with a market capitalization of A$4.19 billion.

Operations: New Hope Corporation Limited's revenue primarily comes from its Coal Mining operations in NSW, generating A$1.56 billion, and Coal Mining in QLD (including Treasury and Investments), contributing A$166.52 million.

Dividend Yield: 7.9%

New Hope Corporation's dividend yield of 7.86% ranks in the top 25% among Australian dividend payers, yet its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. The payout ratio of 69.3% suggests coverage by earnings, but free cash flow coverage is weak with a cash payout ratio of 113.7%. Although trading below estimated fair value and offering good relative value, profit margins have declined from last year’s levels. Recent production results indicate stable operations amidst these financial dynamics.

ASX:NHC Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Servcorp Limited offers executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking spaces, and IT, communications, and secretarial services with a market cap of A$485.43 million.

Operations: Servcorp Limited generates revenue from its Real Estate - Rental segment, amounting to A$314.89 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Servcorp's dividend yield of 4.8% is below the top quartile of Australian dividend payers, but dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 59.7% and 14.2%, respectively. Despite a history of volatility in dividend payments, recent earnings growth and trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value suggest potential for stability. The upcoming AGM will address financial performance and director re-elections, potentially impacting future dividends.