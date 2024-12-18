ASX Dividend Stocks Featuring New Hope And Two More

In This Article:
As Christmas approaches, the Australian market has shown modest gains with the ASX200 up 0.25% at 8335 points, driven by strong performances in the Real Estate and Industrials sectors. In this environment, dividend stocks like New Hope and others offer investors potential stability and income, making them an attractive consideration amid fluctuating sector performances.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Nick Scali (ASX:NCK)
|
4.36%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Fiducian Group (ASX:FID)
|
4.54%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Collins Foods (ASX:CKF)
|
3.70%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL)
|
7.94%
|
★★★★★☆
|
MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF)
|
3.02%
|
★★★★★☆
|
National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR)
|
4.64%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Premier Investments (ASX:PMV)
|
4.21%
|
★★★★★☆
|
New Hope (ASX:NHC)
|
7.86%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Grange Resources (ASX:GRR)
|
8.89%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI)
|
3.49%
|
★★★★☆☆
Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.
New Hope
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: New Hope Corporation Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, and processing of coal as well as oil and gas properties, with a market capitalization of A$4.19 billion.
Operations: New Hope Corporation Limited's revenue primarily comes from its Coal Mining operations in NSW, generating A$1.56 billion, and Coal Mining in QLD (including Treasury and Investments), contributing A$166.52 million.
Dividend Yield: 7.9%
New Hope Corporation's dividend yield of 7.86% ranks in the top 25% among Australian dividend payers, yet its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. The payout ratio of 69.3% suggests coverage by earnings, but free cash flow coverage is weak with a cash payout ratio of 113.7%. Although trading below estimated fair value and offering good relative value, profit margins have declined from last year’s levels. Recent production results indicate stable operations amidst these financial dynamics.
-
Servcorp
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Servcorp Limited offers executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking spaces, and IT, communications, and secretarial services with a market cap of A$485.43 million.
Operations: Servcorp Limited generates revenue from its Real Estate - Rental segment, amounting to A$314.89 million.
Dividend Yield: 4.8%
Servcorp's dividend yield of 4.8% is below the top quartile of Australian dividend payers, but dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 59.7% and 14.2%, respectively. Despite a history of volatility in dividend payments, recent earnings growth and trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value suggest potential for stability. The upcoming AGM will address financial performance and director re-elections, potentially impacting future dividends.
-
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited offers electrical, instrumentation, communications, security, and maintenance services to the resources, commercial, and infrastructure sectors in Australia with a market cap of A$389.80 million.
Operations: Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited generates revenue of A$551.87 million from its electrical services segment, catering to the resources, commercial, and infrastructure sectors in Australia.
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's dividend yield of 4.07% is below Australia's top quartile, but dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 72% and 46.7%, respectively. Despite past volatility in dividend payments, recent inclusion in the S&P Global BMI Index may enhance visibility. Trading at a discount to estimated fair value suggests potential for capital appreciation, although its unstable dividend history poses risks for income-focused investors.
-
Companies discussed in this article include ASX:NHC ASX:SRV and ASX:SXE.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com