ASX Dividend Stocks Featuring ANZ Group Holdings And Two More

As the ASX200 faces a slight downturn, with investors expressing disappointment over recent Chinese stimulus measures and declining commodity prices impacting sectors like Materials and Energy, dividend stocks continue to be a focal point for those seeking stable income amidst market fluctuations. In this environment, identifying robust dividend stocks can be crucial for investors looking to balance growth potential with reliable returns; ANZ Group Holdings and two other noteworthy stocks offer compelling options in the current Australian market landscape.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Perenti (ASX:PRN) 6.84% ★★★★★☆ Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 4.69% ★★★★★☆ Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) 8.11% ★★★★★☆ Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) 3.28% ★★★★★☆ MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) 3.35% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 4.30% ★★★★★☆ National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) 4.45% ★★★★★☆ Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 4.18% ★★★★★☆ New Hope (ASX:NHC) 8.30% ★★★★☆☆ Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) 3.35% ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ANZ Group Holdings Limited offers a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, individual, and business customers in Australia and internationally, with a market cap of A$95.52 billion.

Operations: ANZ Group Holdings Limited's revenue segments include Pacific (A$222 million), New Zealand (A$3.51 billion), Institutional (A$6.90 billion), Australia Retail (A$5.82 billion), and Australia Commercial (A$3.43 billion).

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

ANZ Group Holdings has shown a volatile dividend history over the past decade, with recent decreases in its final dividend to A$0.83 per share. Despite this volatility, dividends remain covered by earnings with a current payout ratio of 76.2%, forecasted to improve slightly to 73.1% in three years. The stock trades below estimated fair value, offering potential for capital appreciation alongside its moderate dividend yield of 5.17%.

ASX:ANZ Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Overview: Steadfast Group Limited operates as a general insurance brokerage company across Australasia, Asia, and Europe, with a market capitalization of A$6.26 billion.