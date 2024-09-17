AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid ...

Revenue: $40.5 million, up 14.1% year-over-year.

Test and Measurement Segment Revenue Growth: 37%.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin: 35.6%, consistent with Q2 FY24.

Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP): $12.2 million, up from $10.4 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $2.2 million, down from $2.3 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA: $3.9 million, up 5.3% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Impacted by untaxed and higher interest expense.

Bookings: $35.8 million, up from $30.1 million in the prior year.

Backlog: $29.9 million, down from Q1 FY25.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $4.8 million, up $800,000 from Q1 FY25.

Cash from Operations: $7.1 million for the first six months of FY25, up from $4.7 million in the prior year.

Free Cash Flow: $6.2 million for the first six months of FY25, up from $4.2 million in the prior year.

MTEX Revenue: Less than $0.8 million with an operating loss of $1.4 million.

MTEX Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin: 6.8%.

Supplies Revenue: 55.1% of total revenue.

Hardware Revenue: 30.5% of total revenue.

Service and Other Revenue: 14.4% of total revenue.

Geographical Revenue (United States): 65.4% of total revenue.

Geographical Revenue (Europe): 25.2% of total revenue.

Geographical Revenue (Rest of World): 9.4% of total revenue.

Release Date: September 16, 2024

Positive Points

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) delivered solid top-line growth in the second quarter, driven primarily by the test and measurement segment, which posted 37% revenue growth.

The aerospace product line is performing well, driven by robust demand for printers, supplies, and maintenance services, fueled by the post-COVID recovery of the global aviation market.

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has been awarded several new military contracts, including a follow-on agreement for a large US Air Force program.

The acquisition of MTEX complements the Product Identification segment with advanced printing technologies tailored to key market segments, including packaging, labeling, textiles, and industrial applications.

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2025 expectations for mid-single-digit percent organic revenue growth.

Negative Points

Integration projects for MTEX have been consuming more resources than anticipated, leading to an operating loss of $1.4 million in the quarter.

MTEX generated revenue of less than $0.8 million in the quarter, reflecting a slower start than expected.

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) lowered its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 9% to 10%, reflecting the slower startup of MTEX's acquisition.

Non-GAAP gross profit margins were impacted by lower margins in MTEX, which posted a non-GAAP gross profit margin of only 6.8%.

Operating expenses increased due to higher costs in recruiting, healthcare, and professional fees, as well as operating costs at MTEX.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the difference in MTEX's EBITDA margins from what was initially expected? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The difference is due to additional costs related to integration and getting their systems up to speed, which diverted resources from daily operations. The machines and supplies have good margins, but the integration process has temporarily impacted profitability.

Q: Are the integration costs for MTEX backed out as part of the non-GAAP adjustments? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Some of the costs are integration-related, and some are due to reduced product shipments as resources were focused on integration tasks. The backlog is building, and we expect improvements in Q3 and Q4.

Q: What milestones should shareholders look for regarding MTEX's profitability? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We expect MTEX to contribute $8 million to $10 million in revenue for the fiscal year. While we are not providing exact guidance on profitability, we anticipate continuous improvement through the year and better performance next year.

Q: Why focus on M&A instead of share buybacks or dividends? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Our focus this year is on integrating MTEX and organic growth. If no suitable M&A opportunities arise, we may consider alternatives like buybacks or dividends. M&A has historically provided good returns, especially in aerospace and product identification segments.

Q: Can you clarify the expected EBITDA margins for MTEX in 2026? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The integration is taking longer and costing more than expected, pushing our margin targets out to FY26. We are still aiming for 13% to 14% adjusted EBITDA margins, with potential updates as we progress.

Q: How do you justify the MTEX acquisition over share buybacks given the share price at the time? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: MTEX's technology, particularly in ink and printhead, offers higher margins and significant growth potential. Our focus now is on debt reduction and integration. Future capital uses will be evaluated, including potential buybacks or dividends.

Q: What are the plans for capital use going forward? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Our immediate focus is on debt reduction and completing the MTEX integration. We will also invest in organic growth opportunities. If no better uses for capital arise, we will consider share buybacks or dividends, reviewed quarterly by the Board.

Q: How is the aerospace product line performing? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The aerospace product line is performing well, driven by global demand for air travel. We are seeing steady demand for nonmilitary data recorders and have new T&M product platforms in development.

Q: What are the financial highlights for the second quarter? A: Tom DeByle, Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer: Revenue was $40.5 million, up 14.1% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross profit margins were 35.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million, up 5.3%. Cash and cash equivalents were $4.8 million, with strong liquidity over $20 million.

Q: What is the outlook for AstroNova's financial performance? A: Gregory Woods, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We reaffirm mid-single-digit organic growth for FY25 and target an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% to 10%. For FY26, we aim for 13% to 14% adjusted EBITDA margins, with further improvements in subsequent years.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

