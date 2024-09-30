Is AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) The Top Global Stock To Buy Now?

We recently made a list of the 10 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. In this piece, we will look at where AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) ranks among the top ten global stocks to buy.

With the third quarter of 2024 ending, the discourse on the stock market for global equities has shifted back to interest rates. This comes after artificial intelligence drove markets through the course of the year, but with interest rate cuts having commenced in Europe and China’s economy refusing to roar back, global equity investors are carefully parsing through their investments to see which stocks might be worth it.

This was the gist of a note released by Goldman Sachs in July. In it, the bank advised investors to sift through stocks to eliminate those that have exposure to China. This is because Chinese economic growth has remained sluggish, and after Q2 GDP growth figures for the Asian economic giant sat at 4.7%, Goldman and Citi slashed their GDP growth estimates for 2024 to 4.7%. The two banks’ earlier estimates were 4.9% and 4.8%, and in its European investor note, GS’ analysts raised alarm for several potential headwinds for European firms that could emanate from China. The top three of these were a weak demand in China for discretionary products, the country’s plans to tax luxury goods, and potential retaliatory tariffs against European countries after the EU decided to increase tariffs for Chinese made electric vehicles. “While a great deal of earnings downgrades have already occurred year-to-date for our luxury basket, we worry that more could take place,” the Goldman analysts warned, adding that “the valuation premium of the basket has deflated, but remains on the high side of its history.”

A slowdown in Chinese consumer spending, which was also evident in the country’s latest data release that saw retail sales growth sit at 2%, is particularly worrisome for German stocks. This is because they have already felt the pinch of the slowdown during Q2 and H1 2024. For instance, German watch company Swatch saw its China sales drop by 30% in H1 while the luxury goods manufacturer LVMH experienced a 14% Asian sales drop in Q2 which came after Mercedes-Benz’s China sales dropped by 3% in Q1.

For Germany, this is particularly troubling as its economy has suffered after the disruption of cheap Russian gas in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion. The German economy contracted by 0.3% in 2023 and continued its downward pace in Q2 by posting a 0.1% sequential contraction. German firms’ disappointing Chinese performance came when the country’s overall exports to China dropped by 14% annually in May to sit at €7.5 billion.

Shifting gears, let’s take a bird’s eye view of global stocks. On this front, JPMorgan has some insights. In its mid year outlook, the bank’s chief global economist Bruce Kasman shared that “Global growth has moderated to a still-solid 2.4% (annual rate) and is less dependent on a U.S. demand engine, as recoveries in Western Europe and emerging markets (excluding China) find firmer footing. The manufacturing sector is also showing signs of recovery, helped in part by a pickup in business spending.” However, in the report which was published in July, the bank remained pessimistic about inflation as it shared that core inflation should sit at 3% at the close of 2024. This led it to wager that higher for longer was the way to go and led to a cumulative 35 basis points of easing in developed markets except Japan by 2024 end.

Yet, the European Central Bank (ECB) led the global charge for rate cuts. It cut interest rates by 25 basis points in June and followed it with another 25 basis point cut in September. Additionally, the Bank of England (BOE) also cut rates by lowering rates by 25 basis points to 5% in August for the first interest rate cuts since the coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc in 2020. Moving forward, analysts are divided on the BOE’s future rate cuts, and many believe that the ECB might be less forthcoming with the cuts as well.

While several of the world’s biggest economies have suffered this year, global stocks as a whole have performed well. One of the most well known global stock indexes compiled by the MSCI opened at 3,144 points this year. Its latest value is 3,728 to mark a neat 18.5% year to date growth. However, European stocks have lagged in this performance, with the index of the region’s top 600 stocks having delivered a 10.2% return year to date through price appreciation. This is unsurprising since these 600 firms’ Q1 2024 EPS dropped by roughly 2.5%. However, estimates suggest that these stocks can post at least a 10% EPS growth during Q3 2024.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best global stocks to buy, we ranked the US listed stocks of JPMorgan’s International Equity ETF by the number of hedge funds that had bought the shares in Q2 2024 and picked the top stocks. This particular ETF was preferred because it chose to focus on a diversified set of global stocks as opposed to several others that focused primarily on US tech giants.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q2 2024: 49

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is a British pharmaceutical company that shot to fame with its coronavirus vaccine. Since the start of 2021, its shares have gained 56%, even though the virus is now a thing of the past. This share price gain, which has accompanied a 70% revenue growth on an absolute basis between 2020 and 2023, is based primarily on AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s ability to leverage its research and development capabilities to develop new drugs. On this front, the firm is developing drugs for small cell lung cancer, stage three lung cancer, and brain metastases from breast cancer. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s treatments that target these ailments are Imfinzi, Tagriso, and Enhertu, respectively. Imfinzi and Enhertu have performed well in phase three trials, with the former having improved the risk of death by 27% while the latter has a progression free survival rate of 62%. Consequently, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s shares gained 28% between the start of the year and the August close. However, the shares have lost 10% in September so far, primarily due to the lung cancer drug DATO-Dxd failing to meet investor expectations. Looking ahead, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s hypothesis depends on these treatments, with tailwinds in case of strong trial performance.

During the Q2 2024 earnings call, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s management also highlighted its current drug portfolio:

“As Pascal just highlighted, we have had a very strong start to the year with total revenue increasing 18%. This was driven largely by substantial product sales growth across the portfolio. Alliance revenue also increased by 50% in the first half, mainly driven by an increase in HER2 sales in regions where Daiichi Sankyo record revenue. Please turn to the next slide. This is our core P&L. In the first half, total revenue grew 18%, as I just mentioned, and our core product sales gross margin was 82.4%. We’ve previously said that we anticipate a slightly lower core product sales gross margin for the full year versus 2023, and we expect downward pressure in the second half driven by the usual seasonal impact of medicines such as FluMist, as well as increased before supply, which comes at a lower gross margin.”

