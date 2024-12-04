AstraZeneca names exec to take on role of detained China head

By Maggie Fick and Chandini Monnappa

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca on Wednesday named Iskra Reic as its new international executive vice president (EVP), taking over from Leon Wang, who was detained by Chinese authorities in October.

Reic will continue as head of AstraZeneca's vaccines and immune therapies business, but will be moving to Shanghai to carry out her new expanded role, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Reic's appointment aims to stabilise the company's Chinese operations and recognises that Wang would not be able to return to his position that included oversight of the Chinese business following his detention, the company said.

Wang is on extended leave while under investigation in China, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said in a statement. He remains an employee of the company, a spokesperson reiterated.

Wang was AstraZeneca China president from 2014 but later took on the additional role of EVP for the international region, the company's website shows.

AstraZeneca said in late October its Chinese operations were under the leadership of Michael Lai, the current general manager of AstraZeneca China.

But AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in an earnings call in November that the company had very little information about the investigation into Wang, which has hit the company's shares.

The stock has fallen 9% since the investigation into Wang was announced and is down about 21% from a record high hit in early September this year.

AstraZeneca's shares were down 3% at 10,472 pence at 1450 GMT.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru. Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)