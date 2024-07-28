AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.776

The board of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.776 per share on the 9th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

AstraZeneca's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last payment made up 71% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 96.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

AstraZeneca Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $2.80 total annually to $3.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.0% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that AstraZeneca has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

We Really Like AstraZeneca's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for AstraZeneca that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

