Advertisement
Canada markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,199.13
    -162.65 (-0.73%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,160.64
    -49.27 (-0.95%)
     

  • DOW

    38,461.51
    -422.16 (-1.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7305
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    86.12
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    96,844.93
    +1,817.73 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,353.80
    +5.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,028.39
    -52.41 (-2.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,193.00
    -3.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.80
    +0.82 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,961.21
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6805
    +0.0004 (+0.06%)
     

AstraZeneca to increase 2024 dividend by 7% on strong growth

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An AstraZeneca logo is pictured in Brussels

(Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Thursday it intends to increase annual dividend for 2024 by 7% to $3.10 per share, betting on strong performance and cash generation on the back of its blockbuster cancer drugs.

"This uplift is in line with our progressive dividend policy, which remains unchanged, and reflects the continuing strength of AstraZeneca's investment proposition for shareholders," Chair Michel Demaré said in a statement.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has said it expects total revenue and core earnings per share (EPS) to increase by percentages in the low double-digits to low-teens this year.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Varun H K)