Aston Martin Recalling Vantage, DBX 707 & DB12 Over Backup Camera

Aston Martin has issued a recall notice for some 1,452 of its sports cars and SUVs from the 2024 and 2025 model years, owing to a backup camera image that can become obstructed while the vehicle is in reverse. The recall impacts units from the Vantage, DB12, and DBX 707 product lines.

According to Aston Martin’s filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the brand's infotainment home screen may remain displayed even after reserve is selected, if the driver has done so immediately after the car is started — putting it in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, which pertains to rear visibility. A vehicle restart is required to clear the problem. This issue can be prevented by waiting between 20 and 30 seconds after start-up to select reverse gear, but the automaker has worked out a software fix, as well.

The impacted vehicles were built between March 2024 and December 2024, and include 342 copies of the DBX 707, 138 examples of the DB12, and 200 Vantage vehicles. Furthermore, an additional 200 DBX 707, 418 DB12 and 154 Vantages built for the States previously received a software update (QN/SA-30-1994) and may no longer comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard. (Road & Track has reached out to Aston Martin for details on whether or not this recall covers all of the brand’s U.S. models from that production range. we'll update the story with any comment from the automaker.)

All impacted models will receive new head unit software, either via dealer technician visit or over-the-air update. There will be no cost associated with these repairs, as required by federal law. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 20, 2025, so drivers won’t have to wait much longer for information; customers can contact Aston Martin customer service at 1-888-923-9988 if they have additional questions or concerns. The brand’s internal number for this recall is RA-30-2015. NHTSA can also provide owners with more information via the recall lookup feature linked here.



