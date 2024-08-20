Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Insiders Added UK£19.9m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll bought UK£20m worth of shares at a price of UK£2.57 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings insiders own 9.9% of the company, currently worth about UK£120m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

