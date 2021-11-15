Canada markets closed

Empire Manufacturing index rebounds in November to top expectations

ASTM International Acquires Global Additive Manufacturing Intelligence Leader Wohlers Associates

·4 min read

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, global standards organization ASTM International announced the acquisition of Wohlers Associates, a global intelligence leader in the additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing industry. The announcement coincided with the Standards Forum at Formnext 2021, which serves as the leading trade show for AM and next-generation intelligent manufacturing solutions.

ASTM International and Wohlers Associates
ASTM International and Wohlers Associates

As part of the acquisition, ASTM International acquires the Wohlers Report, the premier publication for the AM industry, along with intelligence briefs, specialized reports, training in design for AM, and consulting services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wohlers Associates to the ASTM family," notes Katharine Morgan, ASTM International president. "Wohlers has been a trusted source of intelligence and analysis for the AM community for more than 30 years and I am excited to see what our two trusted and credible brands can accomplish together for this industry."

Morgan looks forward to combining the Wohlers Report, and the full portfolio of products and services from Wohlers Associates, with the work of ASTM's members and the AM Center of Excellence (CoE). This alignment will result in new possibilities for business intelligence, advice, and resources in the global AM community.

Moving forward, the Fort Collins, Colorado company will do business as Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International. Terry Wohlers, the organization's principal consultant and president, will join ASTM International and serve as head of additive manufacturing market intelligence. Also, Noah Mostow of Wohlers Associates will become ASTM's new manager of AM market intelligence and analytics. Both will serve under ASTM's AM CoE.

"I could not be more excited about joining the world-class team at ASTM International," Wohlers said. "Through ASTM, we can now accept more projects than in the past and our advisory services team is now larger than ever. We are glad ASTM has made a commitment to publishing the report for years to come."

Wohlers adds that he is confident ASTM International will maintain the quality, neutrality, and value customers have come to expect from the Wohlers Report, which has been the undisputed, industry-leading publication on AM for 26 years.

The acquisition supports ASTM's growth vision and investment to expand its footprint in the AM industry with robust AM programs, services, and product offerings. These offerings now include market intelligence and technical and strategic advisory services on the latest developments and trends in AM. They complement existing ASTM programs and services to support the industrialization of AM technologies. Future editions of the Wohlers Report are expected to be integrated into ASTM's flagship product Compass, an online subscription platform.

ASTM will leverage the existing Wohlers brand and build on its market influence and access to top AM industry decision-makers worldwide. The acquisition is expected to bring new value to many industries, thus enabling wider adoption of AM products and services.

An in-person press conference on the acquisition will take place during Formnext on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from 11:15 – 11:45 CET at Portalhaus, in Room Prisma on Level C.

To learn more about the products and services from Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, visit wohlersassociates.com.

Formed in 2018, the AM CoE is a collaborative partnership among ASTM International and representatives from industry, governments, and academia, that conduct strategic R&D to advance standards across all aspects of AM technologies. The center aims to accelerate the development and adoption of robust, game-changing technologies by leveraging training programs, standardization, and certification-related offerings.

For more information on the work of the AM CoE, including supplemental information on the acquisition, visit www.amcoe.org.

About ASTM International
Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovate services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

Media Inquiries: Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; dbergels@astm.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astm-international-acquires-global-additive-manufacturing-intelligence-leader-wohlers-associates-301424559.html

SOURCE ASTM International

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/15/c9259.html

