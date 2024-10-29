Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.13

Astec Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASTE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.13 per share on 27th of November. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is around the industry average.

Astec Industries' Long-term Dividend Outlook appears Promising

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Even in the absence of profits, Astec Industries is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

The next 12 months could see EPS growing very rapidly. Assuming the dividend continues along the path it has been on, the payout ratio could get to 85% which is certainly still sustainable.

Astec Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.7% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Astec Industries May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Astec Industries' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.5% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Astec Industries that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

