ASTARTA Holding NV (WAR:AST) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Cash Flows Amid ...

Revenue: Increased in all business segments except for soybean processing.

EBITDA Margin: Stable at 30%.

Net Profit Margin: Expanded from 14% to 17%.

Operating Cash Flows: Increased by almost three-quarters to EUR136 million.

Net Debt to EBITDA: Remains quite low, below 1 times.

Sugar Production: Processed almost 2 million tonnes of sugar beet, producing 270,000 tonnes of sugar.

Sugar Gross Margin: Contracted from 29% to 24%.

Sugar EBITDA Margin: Halved compared to last year.

Soybean Processing Gross Margin: 33%.

Soybean Processing EBITDA Margin: Nearly 30%.

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Positive Points

ASTARTA Holding NV (WAR:AST) reported a stable EBITDA margin of 30%, supported by strong development in biological assets.

Operating cash flows increased by almost three-quarters to EUR136 million, allowing continued investments in agriculture and sugar making.

The company is building a new silo for sugar preservation, enhancing quality for premium export markets.

Soybean processing maintained a steady margin with a gross margin of 33% and an EBITDA margin nearly 30%, despite lower prices.

Cattle farming is growing, with increased milk production and favorable pricing due to market consolidation.

Negative Points

Soybean processing revenues declined due to lower prices for soybean products.

Weather conditions negatively impacted crop yields, with average yields down by 15% to 25% for corn, sunflower seeds, and soybeans.

Sugar production faced a challenging pricing environment, with gross margin contracting from 29% to 24% and EBITDA margin halved compared to last year.

The decline in local sugar prices over recent months has affected profitability, with a 20% drop compared to last year.

Electricity supply issues in Ukraine pose a risk to production facilities, although mitigated by backup systems and renewable energy initiatives.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much sugar can Astarta export to the EU from Ukraine, and what is the company's share? A: Viacheslav Chuk, Executive Director, Commercial Director, explained that Ukrainian producers can export up to 100,000 tonnes of sugar to the EU until June 2025. Astarta, being the largest exporter, expects to export according to its production share, which is around 25%.

Q: Can you comment on the lower cost of sugar production in the third quarter and its sustainability into 2025? A: The company attributes lower costs to reduced exports and a mix of old and new sugar production. They have managed to lower costs on raw materials, sugar beet, and gas prices, suggesting a blended cost reduction from two seasons.

