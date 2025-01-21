AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS): Why Are Analysts Bullish On This Space Stock Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) stands against the other space stocks. We also dive deep into American dominance in space technology.
Space exploration continues to be a key area of research for scientists. In recent decades, it has attracted interest from security experts globally, given the wide use of satellites for peaceful military purposes, such as navigation, intelligence gathering, and military communications.
Both the United States and the Soviet Union had come close during the Cold War to developing satellites that were capable of striking targets on the surface of Earth. However, all efforts were put to a halt with the 1967 Outer Space Treaty that bans countries from non-peaceful activities in space, including stationing weapons of mass destruction.
The United States continues to dominate space, with the most number of active satellites and the largest space budget. Home-based aerospace companies have played a key role in ensuring this strength. Space Based-Infrared System, or SBIRS, which is one of the United States Space Force’s high priority programs, has further enhanced the country’s space power with capabilities to detect missile launches and provide early warning.
Several pure-play space stocks have surged following Trump’s victory in the November 2024 presidential elections, driven by what analysts are describing as the ‘Trump-Elon trade’. While talking to CNBC, Andrew Chanin, the CEO of ProcureAM, LLC, which runs an ETF with exposure to space stocks, believes the Trump-Elon partnership will prove to be a significant driving force for the industry.
"I don’t think anyone can underplay the potential catalyst that I don’t think many people were talking about before: the most important human in the history of the space industry having the ear of the president-elect, who in his past term found space important enough to create a separate branch of the military."
Strong financial results during the third quarter of 2024 have also partly led the stock rally. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, Andres Sheppard, has said there is a broader sentiment driving the stocks, such as demand for national security and ongoing work on key space projects.
"We’re seeing a big increase in investor inbounds. We’re getting calls and emails from institutional investors, which are finally starting to realize that this market is only going to continue to accelerate. It’s only going to continue to proliferate because of national security, because of the Artemis program to get the U.S. astronauts back on the moon, because of Elon’s ambitious goals of getting to Mars."
Sheppard also stated that space stocks are benefitting from SpaceX being privately held, as investors look toward other companies in the industry to enhance their exposure to the space sector.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.
An aerial view of a communications satellite in orbit, beaming its signal down to Earth.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)
Average Share Price Upside Potential as of January 16: 104.69%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is a satellite designer and manufacturer based in Midland, Texas. The company is focused on building a global cellular broadband network in space for smartphones.
In 2024, ASTS launched its first five BlueBird satellites. Each comes with a communications antennae covering 693 square feet. This is the largest-ever array deployed in low Earth orbit by a commercial spacecraft and is designed to communicate directly with cell phones. The company also partnered with key players like Verizon, AT&T, and Vodafone during the year, as it targets close to 100% nationwide coverage.
In November, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) announced securing orbital launch capacity during 2025 and 2026 to enable space-based cellular broadband service coverage for the U.S., the American government, Japan, Europe, and other global strategic markets. It also recently secured three new contracts from the U.S. government, including being selected by the SDA as a prime contractor under the HALO program.
Contracts such as this coupled with existing partnerships with major telecom operators are likely to garner significant revenue for the company. Moreover, BlueBird satellites offering connectivity in underserved regions present a vast, untapped market for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) services.
The company is also improving its liquidity position. During its recent Q3 2024 earnings call on November 15, ASTS announced ending the quarter with $518.9 million in cash, up from $287.6 million at the end of the second quarter. This was the first instance the satellite maker brought its cash balance above the $500 million mark. The improving cash position is expected to allow the company to quickly move ahead with its strategic objectives.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is one of the best space stocks to buy according to analysts, with a consensus Strong Buy rating.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is one of the best space stocks to buy according to analysts, with a consensus Strong Buy rating.
