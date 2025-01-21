AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS): Why Are Analysts Bullish On This Space Stock Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) stands against the other space stocks. We also dive deep into American dominance in space technology.

Space exploration continues to be a key area of research for scientists. In recent decades, it has attracted interest from security experts globally, given the wide use of satellites for peaceful military purposes, such as navigation, intelligence gathering, and military communications.

Both the United States and the Soviet Union had come close during the Cold War to developing satellites that were capable of striking targets on the surface of Earth. However, all efforts were put to a halt with the 1967 Outer Space Treaty that bans countries from non-peaceful activities in space, including stationing weapons of mass destruction.

The United States continues to dominate space, with the most number of active satellites and the largest space budget. Home-based aerospace companies have played a key role in ensuring this strength. Space Based-Infrared System, or SBIRS, which is one of the United States Space Force’s high priority programs, has further enhanced the country’s space power with capabilities to detect missile launches and provide early warning.

Several pure-play space stocks have surged following Trump’s victory in the November 2024 presidential elections, driven by what analysts are describing as the ‘Trump-Elon trade’. While talking to CNBC, Andrew Chanin, the CEO of ProcureAM, LLC, which runs an ETF with exposure to space stocks, believes the Trump-Elon partnership will prove to be a significant driving force for the industry.

"I don’t think anyone can underplay the potential catalyst that I don’t think many people were talking about before: the most important human in the history of the space industry having the ear of the president-elect, who in his past term found space important enough to create a separate branch of the military."

Strong financial results during the third quarter of 2024 have also partly led the stock rally. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, Andres Sheppard, has said there is a broader sentiment driving the stocks, such as demand for national security and ongoing work on key space projects.

"We’re seeing a big increase in investor inbounds. We’re getting calls and emails from institutional investors, which are finally starting to realize that this market is only going to continue to accelerate. It’s only going to continue to proliferate because of national security, because of the Artemis program to get the U.S. astronauts back on the moon, because of Elon’s ambitious goals of getting to Mars."

