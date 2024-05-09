Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 8, 2024

Dominic Frederico: Thank you, Robert, and welcome to everyone joining today's call. I want to begin with a little history. Last month, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of our IPO. Since that time, through the end of first quarter of 2024, we produced cumulative net adjusted operating income of almost $9 billion increase our adjusted book value by 542%, returned $1 billion in dividends to our shareholders and increased our share price by 385%. Of note, the increase in our share price over that period exceeded those of the S&P 500 Financials, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and New York Stock Exchange Composite Index. We prove the effectiveness and prudence of our earnings strategy as well as the resilience of our business model through difficult circumstances.

These include the 2008 global financial crisis with its many high-profile municipal and corporate bankruptcies, the increased occurrence and scale of natural disasters and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with its far-reaching global effects. During those periods, we maintained our ratings and claim paying resources at high levels and continue to write new business. We also reduced our insured leverage, our single risk exposures, while at the same time returning more than $6 billion to our shareholders through share buybacks and dividends and maintaining significant excess S&P capital. While we sought to preserve sufficient excess capital, we did not lose sight of our shareholders' need for appropriate returns on their investments. We began our share repurchase program in 2013 and since then through May 7 this year, we repurchased a total of 75% of the shares that were outstanding at that time.

This year, we are commonly ramping up our expectations for share buybacks to the level that prevailed in earlier years, when we generally bought back about $500 million per year. In 2024, we repurchased $129 million of common shares in the first quarter alone, which equals 2.7% of the shares outstanding when the year began and positions us to reach our $500 million target for 2024. Additionally, on May 2nd, our Board of Directors authorized an additional $300 million of share repurchases in line with our target, which brings us to the other impressive result of the quarter. Adjusted operating income per share came in at $1.96 for first quarter 2024 compared with $1.12 in the first quarter of last year. Our key non-GAAP valuation measures again reached new highs on a per share basis, with adjusted operating shareholders' equity at $107.69 compared with $94.58 in the first quarter of 2023, and adjusted book value of $157.31, $14 higher than a year ago.

Shareholders' equity per share at quarter's end was $102.19 also at $14 higher, also a record. New business production in the quarter was strong and I'll let Rob give you more details in a moment. Our strategic approach to asset management to our 30% interest in Sound Point is generating fee-based earnings consistent with our expectations and our investment portfolio is benefiting from returns on our alternative investments through Sound Point. As we have previously discussed, we resolved all of our non-paying Puerto Rico exposures with the sole exception of the Electric Power Authority, PREPA, which is currently only $624 million of net par exposure. In fact, PREPA plus all the other below investment grade exposures constitute just 2.1% for our current net par outstanding.

We prefer to resolve PREPA consensually if possible, but we'll continue to use the legal process to vigorously oppose any plan of adjustment that does not include a fair treatment of our bond claims. Today, I firmly believe our insured portfolio and financial condition are stronger than ever. When I reflect on how far our company has come, development and evolution of our different business strategies, our proactive and strategic approach to running the company, and the way we have protected investors, served issuers and created value for both our policyholders and shareholders, I'm extremely optimistic about not only the rest of the year, but also our future for years to come. Now I'll turn the call over to Rob.

Rob Bailenson: Thank you, Dominic, and good morning to everyone on the call. Our Financial Guaranty new business production was strong in the first quarter of 2024, in which we closed $63 million of PVP. U.S. Public finance led the way with $43 million of PVP approximately double its PVP for the first quarter last year, even though the corresponding gross par written closed was similar. Supported by growth in the overall municipal market, total first quarter primary market volumes sold utilizing bond insurance was up 24% year-over-year. Primary market insurance penetration continued to exceed 7% of par sold as it generally has since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reminded investors of the value of bond insurance in an unpredictable world.

A close up of a worker signing a document, illustrating the company's commitment to credit protection products.

It's worth noting that in our target rating category of transactions with single A underlying ratings from S&P and/or Moody's, insurance penetration was 27% of par sold and 53% of the number of transactions sold. Assured Guaranty remained the market leader in U.S. Municipal bond insurance ensuring approximately 53% of all primary market insured par sold during the first quarter of 2024. The $3.8 million of new issued par sold with our insurance during the quarter was 12% higher than in first quarter 2023. We continue to benefit from institutional investor demand for short guarantees insurance on larger transactions. During the quarter we insured 7 transactions with $100 million or more in insured par totaling approximately $1.4 billion including the 2 transactions sold with the largest insured par amounts during the quarter.

The $340 million of insured revenue bonds for the North Carolina Turnpike Authority Triangle Expressway System and the $380 million of insured revenue bonds for the Lower Colorado River Authority. We also continue to add value on AA credits during the first quarter, as we insured $605 million par on 23 such deals. We believe investors in these transactions are exhibiting both a high regard for our financial strength and an understanding of the range of benefits in our value proposition, including potential mitigation of downgrade risk. The second quarter is off to a great start, including our participation in Florida's BrightLine high-speed rail refinancing expected to close on May 9th, where we will ensure an amount exceeding $1.1 billion of senior bonds, representing more than half of the $2.2 billion of senior bonds to be issued.

The underlying project, a 235-mile high-speed rail system between Miami and Orlando is the first private passenger rail system built in the United States in over a century. This transaction demonstrates the value investors place on Assured Guaranty's extensive due diligence, underwriting experience, and financial strength. We have unrivaled capacity and transaction experience to guarantee large-scale investment-grade municipal bonds and infrastructure financings. We expect our public finance business to continue to perform well in the current environment as municipalities prioritize much-needed infrastructure repair and development. Our product can help them optimize their bond executions so they can accomplish more with a lower financing burden.

In other financial guaranty business during the first quarter, global structured finance made a significant contribution of $19 million of PVP from 11 transactions across primarily the insurance securitization and subscription finance sectors. This group has expanded the application of our guarantee into various new sectors and I believe they will continue to develop additional product applications to further support our business growth. Non-U.S. Public finance produced an additional $2 million from renewals of two liquidity facilities that involve no increase to our insurance exposure. We have a large pipeline of international infrastructure transactions and we expect certain transactions to generate significant PVP especially in the second half of this year.

Outside of the U.S., we are working hard to extend our reach more broadly beyond the United Kingdom with personnel in France, Spain and Australia focused on additional new business opportunities. I'll now turn the call over to Ben.

Ben Rosenblum: Thank you, Rob and Dominic, and good morning. I am pleased to report first quarter 2024 adjusted operating income of $113 million or $1.96 per share compared with $68 million or $1.12 per share in the first quarter of 2023. On a per share basis, this represents a year-over-year increase of 75%. The Insurance segment contributed $149 million of adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $117 million in the same period last year. This segment is the largest component of adjusted operating income and had a few notable items driving the quarter-over-quarter increase. First, net earned premiums were $38 million higher compared with last year, primarily due to the refunding of one large transaction.

Second, mark-to-market gains on Puerto Rico contingent value instruments were $26 million compared with a loss of $2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Our remaining CDIs have a fair value of $272 million as of March 31, 2024. And last, equity and earnings from our alternative investments was a gain of $40 million compared with a gain of $30 million in the first quarter of 2023. Investments in CLO equity tranches were the primary component of the alternative investment gains in both periods. Fair value changes of assets underlying the alternative investments may cause volatility in adjusted operating income from quarter-to-quarter. However, on an inception-to-date basis, they have generated an annualized internal rate of return of 14.4%.

These year-over-year increases in the insurance segment were partially offset by a decline in other income which included a nonrecurring benefit related to the release of a litigation accrual in the first quarter of 2023. Our deferred premium and credit derivative revenue which represent the storehouse of future earnings in the insurance segment remains strong at $3.8 billion. In the Asset Management segment, the 2023 partnership distribution from our 30% ownership interest in Sound Point was $17 million and was received in 2024. On the capital management front, in the first quarter of 2024, we bought back 1.5 million shares for $129 million at an average price of $84.07 per share. We continue to believe that this is one of our most accretive strategies.

As a result, our Board of Directors last week authorized an additional $300 million of share repurchases, which brings our current remaining authorization to approximately $414 million. In terms of our holding company liquidity position, we have cash and investments of approximately $239 million of which $67 million resides in AGL. The share repurchase program, along with adjusted operating income and new business production collectively contributed to new records for adjusted operating shareholders' equity per share of over $107 and adjusted book value per share of over $157. While adjusted operating income varies from period to period, the consistent quarterly increases in these book value metrics reflect how the successful execution of our key strategic initiatives build shareholder value over the long-term.

One other positive development to note, on April 30th, Moody's upgraded the insurance financial strength rating of AGC and affirmed the rating of AGM, both with a stable outlook. In the report, Moody cited AGC's strong risk-adjusted capital adequacy, the significant improvement in the credit quality of the insured portfolio, and an increased strategic role within Assured Guaranty. About AGM, Moody's noted AGM's strong capital profile and leading market position in the financial guarantee sector. I'll now turn the call over to our operator to give you the instructions for the Q&A period.

