Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Detailed Review of ...

Total Sales: $31.9 million in Q1 2024, a slight decrease from $32.5 million in Q4 2023.

Rolvedon Sales: $14.5 million in Q1 2024, up 32% from $11 million in Q4 2023.

Indocin Sales: $8.7 million in Q1 2024, down from $10.8 million in Q4 2023.

Gross Margin: 78% in Q1 2024, slightly down from 79% in Q4 2023.

Operating Expenses (SG&A): $18.5 million in Q1 2024, down 23% from $24 million in Q4 2023.

Net Income: Loss of $4.5 million in Q1 2024, improved from a loss of $57.4 million in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: $7.4 million in Q1 2024, up from $4.5 million in Q4 2023.

Cash Flow from Operations: Generated $7.5 million in Q1 2024.

Cash and Debt: Cash at $80.7 million and debt at $40 million at the end of Q1 2024.

2024 Guidance: Net product sales expected between $110 million to $125 million; Adjusted EBITDA projected at $20 million to $30 million.

Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Rolvedon sales increased by 32% quarter over quarter, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of demand growth.

Assertio Holdings Inc successfully completed enrollment for Rolvedon's same-day dosing trial early in Q2, with data expected before year-end.

Generated $7.5 million in cash flow from operations in Q1, demonstrating strong cash generation capabilities.

Reduced SG&A expenses by 23% from the previous quarter, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Maintained a strong gross margin of 78% in Q1, despite competitive pressures and market changes.

Negative Points

Total sales slightly decreased to $31.9 million in Q1 2024 from $32.5 million in the previous quarter.

Indocin sales declined to $8.7 million due to increased generic competition impacting volume and pricing.

Reported a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million in Q1, although this was an improvement from a larger loss in the previous quarter.

Faces challenges in stabilizing and growing the business amidst a shifting product mix and market dynamics.

Acknowledged dissatisfaction with the current stock price, indicating potential concerns about market perception and investor confidence.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the timeline and potential revenue impact of the same-day dosing trial for Rolvedon? A: (Paul Schwichtenberg - Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer) The last patient has been enrolled, and we are currently analyzing the data, expecting to present it in Q4. This will not change the product label but will provide new data. There is no planned impact on 2024 revenue, and future impacts are yet to be determined.

Q: What types of products are you considering for expansion? Are you focusing on pain management and cancer treatment drugs, or are you open to other types? A: (Heather Mason - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director) We are open to a broader range than just oncology supportive care. We aim to find products that leverage our current assets and are in discussions with potential candidates that meet our high standards.

Q: What are your financing options for potential acquisitions? A: (Ajay Patel - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer) The financing strategy will depend on the specific deal and asset targeted. We are considering all options, including debt, equity, and using cash on hand, aiming to optimize our cost of capital.

Q: Can you provide more details on the strategic investment in Sympazan and its expected impact on growth? A: (Paul Schwichtenberg - Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer) We are reallocating our marketing resources to better reach physicians and patients, which we expect will drive volume growth starting in 2025. For 2024, we anticipate continued growth at a low single-digit level.

Q: What is the status of the CEO search? A: (Heather Mason - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director) We are in the final stages of the CEO search, having identified strong candidates. We are not ready to disclose specifics but are confident in the high caliber of the candidates and the criteria set for the role.

Q: How will the completion of inventory step-up affect your gross margins going forward? A: (Ajay Patel - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer) With the inventory step-up substantially completed, we expect a slight decrease in margins as Indocin's influence declines. We are targeting mid-70s percentage for gross margins going forward.

