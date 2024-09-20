Aspesi Names New CEO

MILAN — Italian fashion brand Aspesi has named Alessandro Pescara chief executive officer.

He succeeds Simona Clemenza, who left last year to join DKNY Europe.

Pescara is tasked with spearheading Aspesi’s development and growth in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels in Italy and abroad.

His previous posts include CEO roles at Vist, a maker of high performance skiwear, and Borbonese, one of Italy’s storied fashion and accessories houses.

“We’re very satisfied to have someone with Alessandro’s experience on board for our project,” said Francesco Chiappetta, who chairs Aspesi’s board. “We’re convinced his abilities will be a driving force for the brand’s future growth.”

The Armònia fund has owned a controlling stake in Milan-based Aspesi since 2017. Its collections are designed by Lawrence Steele.

“I’m happy to accept this appointment at the helm of one of the most widely recognised, unique brands in the world of fashion,” Pescara said. “The way its codes and values stand out so clearly will be my starting point for building a new history, true to the brand’s past but abounding in contemporaneity, cross-contamination and culture.”

Aspesi spring 2024

Alberto Aspesi founded the company in 1969 as a shirt brand. At the end of the ‘70s, he began to create men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, collaborating with designers including Walter Albini and Franco Moschino.

A brand historically connected to art and design, it is focused on a very precise look, essential and unfussy, Aspesi is known for its discreet take on urban wear, high-quality wearable pieces with a refined color sensibility and minimal chic design.

The collections are distributed through 28 monobrand stores, an extensive network of wholesalers and its own e-commerce site.

