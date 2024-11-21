Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited's (JSE:APN) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (JSE:APN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is:

5.2% = R4.4b ÷ R85b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

As you can see, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 17%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, the moderate 17% net income growth seen by Aspen Pharmacare Holdings over the past five years is definitely a positive. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% over the last few years.

JSE:APN Past Earnings Growth November 21st 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is APN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether APN is currently mispriced by the market.

