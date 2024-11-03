Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Set to Explode in 2025?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Stocks Set to Explode in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) stands against the other stocks set to explode in 2025.

“Big Technology are The New Defensives” Strategist Says

As the Magnificent Seven continues to release earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2024, investors are keen to see if the group can maintain their market leading position and exemplary performance. On October 25, Nancy Tengler, Laffer Tengler Investments CEO & Chief Investment Officer, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to share her market thesis on big tech amid current market conditions.

Tengler suggests that names in big technology boast reliable earnings growth, fitting the basic criteria of such. She adds that she would much rather own big tech names than invest in traditional defensive stocks despite a sluggish economic backdrop. Tengler reiterates her bullish stance on the sector claiming that big technology names are the new defensive and hold much stronger positions in the market.

She emphasized that these names have large cash flow reserves, oftentimes, bigger than most countries. Tengler highlights that she is not bullish on all of the names in the magnificent seven and stresses that she has expanded her exposure to the tech sector, adding new stocks to her portfolio. However, at the same time, there are several names within the magnificent seven that cannot be ignored or argued against. She also suggests that investors must seek to invest and own a select few among the group, instead of owning all of them.

She shares that she was previously pessimistic about certain names she held and emphasized that she will focus on margins for certain stocks among the Mag Seven moving forward. Tengler also adds that while these companies have been criticized for pouring billions into capital expenditures, certain names are expected to benefit immensely from AI monetization and their unique cloud services and products.

While many characteristics define exploding stocks, some key traits involve an expanding customer base, improving monetization of offerings, increasing cash flows, and strong fundamentals. Biotech, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and cloud are among the few high-growth markets expected to blow up in the coming years. Within these sectors, certain names have been performing exceptionally well in the current market rally and are expected to outperform in 2025. That said, let’s take a look at the 10 stocks set to explode in 2025.

