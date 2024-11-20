We recently published a list of 15 AI News and Ratings You Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) stands against other AI news and ratings you should not miss.

AI technology has forced businesses worldwide to reconsider their money making models. This revolutionary change is now making its way into the government sector as well. According to a report from news agency Reuters, Mothibi Ramusi, the chief of the communications regulator in South Africa, recently said that the information and communications technology sector needs policy and regulatory changes to keep up with emerging technologies. The country is also debating new regulations for mobile virtual networks and spectrum sharing. The regulator has initiated an inquiry into the licensing framework for satellite-internet providers to provide clear rules for potential operators in the country.

In Japan, multinational conglomerate Softbank has partnered with chipmaker NVIDIA in a partnership that aims to turn communication base stations from cost centers into AI revenue-producing assets. The latter claims that traditional telco networks are built to handle peak loads and usually use only about one-third of their capacity. With AI-RAN, a new communications tech, they can expect to monetize the remaining two-thirds of the capacity for AI inference services. Softbank estimates a return of up to 219% for every AI-RAN server it adds to its infrastructure.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Navigates US-China Tensions: CEO Predicts Growth in 2025 and 2026

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Market Capitalization: $268 Billion

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) makes and sells advanced semiconductor equipment systems. Latest reports, published by news platform Bloomberg, suggest that ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet has acknowledged that the pressure on the US to further restrict semiconductor technology sales to China will likely intensify. He informed investors that while the chip market’s slow recovery possibly extends 2024, both 2025 and 2026 are expected to be growth years for the industry and ASML.

