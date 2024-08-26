Advertisement
Asmallworld First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: CHF0.04 (vs CHF0.05 in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)

Asmallworld (VTX:ASWN) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF11.7m (up 2.3% from 1H 2023).

  • Net income: CHF595.3k (up 1.9% from 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 5.1% (in line with 1H 2023).

  • EPS: CHF0.04.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Asmallworld shares are up 1.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Asmallworld is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are significant...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.