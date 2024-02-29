Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,243.77
    -75.13 (-0.35%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,069.76
    -8.42 (-0.17%)
     

  • DOW

    38,949.02
    -23.39 (-0.06%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7369
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.48
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,714.54
    +6,338.32 (+8.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,044.30
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,040.31
    -15.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2740
    -0.0410 (-0.95%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,911.00
    -4.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.84
    +0.41 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,624.98
    -58.04 (-0.76%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,044.74
    -163.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6797
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     
RRSP 2024 DEADLINE:

THE BEST TIPS AND MISTAKES TO AVOID WITH YOUR CONTRIBUTION ROOM

Canadians have until Feb. 29 to make a contribution to their RRSP

ASM International Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

ASM International (AMS:ASM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €2.63b (up 9.3% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: €752.1m (up 93% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 28% (up from 16% in FY 2022).

  • EPS: €15.26 (up from €7.97 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ASM International EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 4.2%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are up 4.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for ASM International that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.