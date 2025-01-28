Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay an $8K Flat Fee or $35K Asset-Based Fee for My $5M Estate?

SmartAsset and Yahoo Finance LLC may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below.

I’m nearing retirement and I’m wrestling with hiring either a flat-fee or fee-only (AUM) advisor to help with retirement planning and ongoing investment advice for an estate worth between $4-5 million. There is a big cost difference between the two: the flat fee would be about $8,000 a year, while the fee-only advisor charges about $35,000. The flat fee is very enticing but I don’t know if I would receive the same service?

-Dave

For many investors, fees are among the most important criteria to consider when interviewing prospective advisors. On the surface, two advisors might seem quite similar, but their fees could differ materially. How could this be? As you astutely recognize, Dave, it often comes down to the level of services that each advisor provides.

Flat-fee and fee-only (AUM) advisors sometimes have different service models, which can lead to a noticeable divergence in annual fees. We’ll explore what these two fee structures mean, unpack some potential differences in service models between the two advisors, and offer suggestions on how to evaluate each advisor.

Flat-Fee vs. AUM Advisors

Flat fees and asset-based (or AUM) fees are two of the most common advisor compensation structures. As outlined in the question, when working with a flat-fee advisor, you pay a certain absolute dollar amount each year for the advisor’s services – in this case, $8,000 per year. The dollar value of the fee does not fluctuate based on how much money the advisor manages for you. Payments might be made in installments or when certain milestones are reached. For example, a flat-fee advisor may have you pay 50% upfront and the rest after a financial plan has been delivered.

Fee-only advisors, on the other hand, charge a percentage fee based on assets under management (AUM). As a result, the actual dollar value of fees paid each year will depend on the value of your portfolio that’s managed by the advisor. So, the $35,000 fee that the advisor quoted you could be different next year depending on how your portfolio performs.

Because they are paid more when your assets grow (and vice versa) and do not receive commissions for selling investment products, fee-only advisors are considered to have relatively strong alignment of interests with their clients. However, this may also incentivize advisors to manage portfolios either too aggressively or too conservatively, depending on whether they prioritize fee growth or stability.