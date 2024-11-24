Ask an Advisor: I'm 74 With $120k in My 401(k). Should I Get a Financial Planner to Help With RMDs?

Financial advisor and columnist Michele Cagan

I have a 401(k) with $120,000 in it. I’m 74 and getting the required minimum distribution at the end of each year. Do I need a retirement planner to help handle the withdrawal?

– Susan

While technically you don’t need a financial advisor to handle your retirement account withdrawals, it can be useful to talk with one. Between deciding which investments to liquidate, navigating potential tax implications and making sure you withdraw the right amount to satisfy your required minimum distribution (RMD), having a professional in your corner can help you make the most of your retirement money.

What Are RMDs?

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the absolute minimum withdrawals that the U.S. tax code requires you to take from pre-tax retirement accounts. These distributions must be taken from most types of accounts, including:

Traditional IRAs

401(k) plans

403(b) plans

457(b) plans

SEP IRAs

SIMPLE IRAs

Rollover IRAs

Since you haven’t paid any tax on this income yet, the IRS wants to make sure that you do. That’s why they force you to take distributions once you turn age 73, regardless of whether or not you need the money.

There are strict rules in place about the timing and amount of these distributions, with big penalties for getting it wrong. The IRS charges a hefty 25% of the amount not taken in time, and that can put a big dent in your savings.

How to Calculate RMDs

RMD calculations are based on the amount of money that’s in your pre-tax retirement accounts and your expected longevity.

Start with the year-end balance from your retirement account from last year. Then look up the RMD factor factor that corresponds with your age from the appropriate IRS Life Expectancy Table.

For example, imagine a retiree named Cameron with $150,000 in an IRA on Dec. 31, 2022. Since Cameron is 74 years old in 2023 and his situation fits the Uniform Lifetime Table (the table that most people use to calculate their RMDs), his RMD factor would be 25.5. To figure out his RMD, he then divides his balance of $150,000 by a factor of 25.5. That calculates to an RMD of $5,882.35 for 2023.

You don't have to take the RMD all at once – you can break it up into a series of payments throughout the year if that's easier for you. You can also take more than your RMD if you need to. This is just the minimum withdrawal you're required to take.