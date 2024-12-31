Ask an Advisor: When Should I Choose a CPA Over a Financial Advisor, and Vice Versa?

Financial advisor and columnist Brandon Renfro

SmartAsset and Yahoo Finance LLC may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below.

With the exception of tax preparation, how do you determine when a certified public accountant (CPA) is needed versus a financial advisor for financial guidance?

– Joyce

In many cases, most people would benefit from having both a certified public accountant (CPA) or other professional tax preparer and a financial advisor. Each has their own typical areas of expertise, but their services do sometimes overlap as well depending on the person. While you can’t always draw a hard line between the two, here are the common differences and situations when one is likely better suited to helping you than the other.

If you need help finding a financial advisor, this free tool can match you with up to three professionals who serve your area. Connect with your advisor matches today.

When a CPA May Be a Better Fit

I think it’s helpful here to take a moment and clarify what a CPA is and what they do. We tend to think of CPAs as tax experts – and many are – but becoming a CPA requires developing expertise in a broad range of accounting topics. In fact, many CPAs don’t work in taxation at all.

The CPA exam comprises three four-hour sections on the following core topics:

Auditing and attestation : This section deals with internal business controls.

Financial accounting and reporting : This section covers the information related to accounting and reporting for business and nonprofit entities.

Taxation and regulation: This section focuses on U.S. tax compliance, the ethics and professional responsibilities related to tax practice, as well as business law.

The fourth section of the CPA exam tests candidates’ acumen in one of three disciplines of their choosing: business analysis and reporting, information systems and controls, and tax compliance and planning.

Why is this relevant to you? It provides insight into the topics and areas of finance in which a CPA may have expertise. Apart from tax filing, CPAs may be a good choice if you have other accounting needs such as bookkeeping or preparing financial statements.

For example, a CPA could assist a client with cash flow management for their small business. They would analyze the business’s income and expenses, identify areas of overspending, and create a plan to improve liquidity, ensuring the client can cover operational costs comfortably and make informed financial decisions for growth.

(Keep in mind that some financial advisors also work with small business owners and offer business planning services.)