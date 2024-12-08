Ask an Advisor: Is It Possible to Start Survivors Benefits and Switch to My Own Social Security Benefits Later at FRA?

I’m 62 and currently working but my spouse passed away when I was 60. He waited until age 70 to take his Social Security. Can I collect his Social Security now in addition to my paycheck? If I get more money under my account at FRA, can I switch?

– Ellen

I’m sorry to hear about your husband’s passing, Ellen. To answer your question: Yes, you can start collecting survivors benefit now and then switch to your own retirement benefit later. Here’s a look at how this process can go. (But if you’d like additional guidance regarding Social Security and retirement planning, consider speaking with a financial advisor.)

Collecting Survivor Benefits

When one spouse dies, the general rule is that the surviving spouse is entitled to the benefit that their spouse was collecting (or would have collected). Eligibility for Social Security survivors benefits starts at age 60, provided you were married for at least nine months. There are some situations involving disability or minor children that allow a surviving spouse to claim benefits earlier, but those don’t seem to apply to you.

However, understand that if you start collecting the survivors benefit before reaching your own full retirement age (FRA), you won’t receive your spouse’s full benefit. Instead, your survivors benefit will be subject to a reduction formula based on how long you have until reaching FRA.

Survivors benefits are reduced by a maximum of 28.5% for filing as early as age 60. The closer you get to your own FRA, the closer your survivors benefit will be to your husband’s full benefit.

Since you’re currently 62, we’ll assume you were born in 1962, which means your FRA is 67. To calculate how much your survivors benefits would be reduced if you collected them at age 62, you’ll have to do some quick math.

First, divide the maximum reduction factor (28.5%) by the total number of months (84) there are between age 60 and your FRA. This gives us 0.339%.

Next, take the number of months you have left before reaching your FRA (let’s say 60 months in your case) and multiply it by 0.339%. The resulting figure – 20.4% – is what you’ll use to calculate your reduced survivor benefit at age 62. (Remember, if you need help deciding when to file for Social Security, talk it over with a financial advisor.)

For example, if your husband’s full retirement benefit was $2,000, your survivors benefit would be worth approximately $1,520 ($2000*20.4% = $480 reduction).

Here’s about how much of your husband’s benefit you’d receive via survivors benefit if you wait longer to file:

Age 63 : 83.7%

Age 64 : 87.8%

Age 65 : 91.9%

Age 66 : 95.9%

Age 67: 100%.