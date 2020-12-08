Canada markets closed

Small business owners are ‘still facing major uncertainties,’ and optimism declined in November as COVID-19 cases hit records

Steady gains for stocks deliver more records on Wall Street

·4 min read

Technology and health care companies helped drive stocks to more gains Tuesday, leading to more milestones on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.3%, eclipsing the all-time high it set on Friday. The Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 index of small company stocks also set record highs. The likelihood that one or more coronavirus vaccines could begin to be distributed in the U.S. in coming weeks has kept investors in a buying mood, boosting their optimism for an economic recovery next year.

The gains, which came after a shaky start for the market, came as the U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program. On Tuesday, U.S. health regulators issued a positive initial review of that vaccine and a decision to allow its use is expected within days, though wide distribution is likely months away.

“The vaccine news and the focus on that is the most important thing for the market at the moment,” said Stephanie Roth, portfolio macro analyst, J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “At this point, the excitement is for the post-vaccine world.”

The S&P 500 rose 10.29 points to 3,702.25. The index had one of its best months in decades during November and is already up 2.2% so far this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.09 points, or 0.4%, to 30,173.88. The tech-heavy Nasdaq picked up 62.83 points, or 0.5%, to 12,582.77, marking its fourth straight record high.

Small-company stocks rose much more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. The Russell 2000 index climbed 26.53 points, or 1.4%, to 1,917.78.

Nearly 60% of the companies in the benchmark S&P 500 closed higher, with energy stocks notching the biggest gain. Stocks had been down in the early going on worries about rising coronavirus cases, but turned higher around midday. Traders are looking ahead to Thursday, when U.S. regulators will meet to determine whether to green-light the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

The need for a vaccine has been heightened in recent weeks as the coronavirus has been surging across much of the world. The virus has claimed more than 1.5 million lives, including over 284,000 in the U.S., the highest toll of any country. Governments worldwide have been tightening restrictions on businesses in an effort to stem the latest surge in cases, stoking worries about the potential economic fallout.

That's kept investors focused on Washington and the prospects for another round of aid for Americans and business hit hardest by the pandemic. Congress is still stuck in a partisan stalemate over the size and scope of any additional aid to help cushion the financial impact to people and businesses. The economy has been showing signs of a stalled recovery as the virus surge broadens nationally, including slower job growth in the U.S. last month.

Big Tech stocks that have been big winners during the pandemic helped power the rally Tuesday. Apple rose 0.5% and Microsoft gained 0.8%.

Health care stocks made solid gains. Pfizer rose 3.2% and Johnson & Johnson rose 1.7%. Exxon Mobil was among the big gainers in the energy sector, climbing 3.3%.

Shop-from-home clothing seller Stitch Fix soared 39.2% after reporting a surprise profit in its latest quarter. Etsy jumped 4.5%.

A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending and those that would greatly benefit from a fuller economic recovery continued to see a bit of churn. The moves reflect the constant push-and-pull of hope for an eventual economic recovery pitted against the continued economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

Cruise line operators gained ground, including a 6.2% rise from Norwegian Cruise Line. The sector very much needs the virus to recede in order to get back to normal operations. Other companies that need a more normal economy in order to recover are still slipping. Darden Restaurants, which operates Olive Garden, fell 0.4%.

Overall, many of the companies that have been beaten down have been doing better as investors see an eventual end to the pandemic. There's been a push for broader investments in many of those industries and not much pullback, said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“It’s a very positive sign when you see very broad participation,” he said. “It tells me positioning is still in the process of moving more into cyclical stocks.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.92% from 0.91% late Monday.

European markets closed mixed and Asian markets fell.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

  • Tesla seeks to sell $5B in stock; CEO Musk moves to Texas

    Tesla said Tuesday it is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering. The announcement came on the same day CEO Elon Musk said he has moved his home to Texas from California.The stock sale is the second for the electric-vehicle and solar-panel company in three months. In September, Tesla said it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect.Musk told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday that he has moved to Texas, saying that California has taken innovators for granted.He also could be moving because Texas has no income tax. Musk's 18% stake in Tesla is worth billions.The newspaper didn't say where he had moved in Texas, but it's likely to be close to Austin, where Tesla is building a new factory. SpaceX, another Musk-led company, has operations nearby. Musk told the newspaper he’s been working on the move for months.Musk had threatened to relocate Tesla's Palo Alto, California, headquarters and future manufacturing to Texas earlier this year during a high-profile spat with county officials over whether Tesla's San Francisco Bay Area factory should stay closed due to coronavirus restrictions.On the stock offering, Tesla Inc. said in a regulatory filing that the sales would be made “from time to time." The stock will be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each will get up to a 0.25% commission.Wedbush's Daniel Ives said in a client note that the current move makes sense given the strong rally in the company's shares and investors' keen interest in the electric vehicle market.Tesla's stock has exploded this year, rising more than 600%. It closed Tuesday up 1.3% at $649.88.The company has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it’s building a new factory in Germany and outside of Austin. It’s also gearing up to roll out its new “Cybertruck” pickup and a semi sometime next year.The company posted a $331 million net profit for the July through September period, its fifth straight quarter of profitability. But as in previous quarters, the company relied heavily on $397 million it earned from selling electric vehicle credits to other automakers so they can meet government fuel economy and pollution regulations.Tesla could post its first full-year profit when it reports fourth-quarter earnings early next year.____AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher contributed from Detroit.Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

  • The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8

    OTTAWA — The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):4:56 p.m.The Saskatchewan government has delayed the release of its vaccination distribution program because of a power outage.Premier Scott Moe and health officials were set to detail how and when residents could start getting inoculated against COVID-19.Moe has said his province is ready to receive Pfizer's vaccine, pending approval from Health Canada.He has said among the first to be vaccinated would be health workers and residents living in long-term care.\---3:50 p.m.Less than two weeks after being named to oversee Quebec’s vaccine rollout, Jerome Gagnon is taking a leave for health reasons.Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced today that Daniel Pare, head of the regional health authority in Chaudiere-Appalaches, will replace Gagnon, an assistant deputy health minister.Dube says in a statement the change won’t slow down the deployment of the province’s unprecedented COVID-19 vaccination campaign expected to begin next week.\---2:39 p.m.Saskatchewan has recorded its deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with six deaths.Health officials say five of those who died were 80 and older, but one person was in their 30s.The province's death toll from the pandemic sits at 66.Another 183 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday as Premier Scott Moe was set to announce the plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.The Ministry of Health says 144 people are in hospital for the virus, with 27 patients receiving intensive care.\---2:23 p.m.Manitoba health officials are reporting 245 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths. The five-day test positivity rate remains high at 13 per cent. Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says restrictions on public gatherings and many business activities must continue.\---2:10 p.m.Premier Jason Kenney is to speak to Alberta’s COVID-19 situation later today following his chief medical officer of health saying that recent restrictions to contain the skyrocketing spread of the novel coronavirus are failing.The mayors of the two largest cities have already warned that they will use whatever emergency powers they have to bring in their own added measures if the province fails to act.Kenney introduced somewhat tighter public-health orders two weeks ago to try to rein in the number of COVID-19 cases, but kept stores, water parks, bars, casinos and restaurants open.\---2:10 p.m.The Manitoba government is loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.Starting Saturday, drive-in services at churches and other venues will be allowed, as long as people attend only with members of their household and remain in their vehicles.A Winnipeg church filed a Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge against the ban on drive-in services last week, and lost a bid for a temporary lifting of the rule until the case could be heard.The province is adding thrift stores and acupuncture services to the list of essential businesses that can operate.It has also added school supplies and seasonal holiday decorations to essential goods that can be sold in-store instead of through curbside pickup or online.\---2:03 p.m.Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today, and now has 78 active cases.Health officials say two cases are in the western health zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases, while one is in the northern zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.Four cases are in the central zone, which includes Halifax — two are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is connected to Shannon Park Elementary School in Dartmouth and one is under investigation.No one is currently in hospital.\---1:52 p.m.Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.Four of the cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self-isolating. They involve a person in their 30s in the Saint John zone, two people under 19 in the Fredericton area and a person in their 40s in the Fredericton area.The fifth case is a person in their 70s in the Fredericton zone related to international travel and is self-isolating.There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 82. Three patients are hospitalized and are in intensive care.Late Monday, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Fredericton High School. At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school in the province.\---1:44 p.m.There is one new case of COVID-19 in Arviat, Nunavut, where an outbreak is ongoing.As of today, all active cases in Whale Cove have recovered.Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the territory has reached a milestone in its recovery, with three out of four infected communities back to zero cases.Patterson also warned that as long as there are contacts in isolation in a community, it can't be considered COVID-free.There are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, all in Arviat, and 176 recovered cases.\---1:17 p.m.There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador and officials say the infection is related to travel.The patient is a man in his 50s who returned to the province from work in the Northwest Territories.Meanwhile, health officials are still trying to chase down the source of an infection announced over the weekend.The case affects a person in the central region of the province, where the town of Harbour Breton has been on partial lockdown since Sunday.\---12:45 p.m.The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will only be given to patients at one of the 14 sites where the doses are initially being delivered. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says the plan is to move the doses as little as possible.She acknowledged that will make it more difficult to vaccinate residents of long-term care homes, who cannot easily be moved to other sites.Pfizer's vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 has to be stored at extraordinarily cold temperatures with specialized boxes and equipment.\---12:35 p.m.Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the average number of COVID-19 deaths in Canada each day in the last week topped 92 people, up from a seven-day average of 87 deaths a day on Monday.There are also now nearly 2,700 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, and one in five of them are in intensive care.\---11:25 a.m.Ontario is reporting 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.Health Minister Christine Elliott says 588 new cases are in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region, and 141 in York Region.Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province had $12 billion in unspent reserve funds by the end of September.The Financial Accountability Officer says in a report today that the money was earmarked for three contingency funds, including two related to pandemic spending.\---11:10 a.m.Quebec is reporting 1,564 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.The provincial health department says 12 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while 22 occurred in the first six days of December.Hospitalizations increased by 17 to reach 835, with nine more patients in intensive care for a total of 114.Given the worsening indicators, Premier François Legault told reporters today the province hasn’t ruled out stricter lockdown measures and urged Quebecers to follow public health rules.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian PressNote to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version identified Jerome Gagnon as deputy health minister.

  • Ronaldo tops Messi with 2 goals in Juve's 3-0 win at Barca

    BARCELONA, Spain — Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of Lionel Messi by scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, dealing the Spanish side its first home defeat in the Champions League in seven years.Ronaldo converted spot kicks for Juventus’ 13th-minute opener and a third goal early in the second half after U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie doubled the advantage in the 20th.Messi and Ronaldo briefly embraced with one arm behind each other’s back and exchanged a few words before kickoff at a Camp Nou that remains empty because of coronavirus restrictions.But only Ronaldo enjoyed the revival of their longstanding rivalry that enthralled fans for almost a decade when he played at Real Madrid before leaving for Italy in 2018. Twice Ronaldo celebrated with his trademark leap, twist, and thrust of both arms downwards as he roared out his goals.While Ronaldo benefited from errors by Barcelona’s defence, Messi was left to carry the workload for the frustrated hosts. The Argentina star was unable to beat Gianluigi Buffon on his five strikes between the posts.Juventus clinched first place in Group G on goal difference with the two sides finishing level on 15 points. Both teams had already qualified for the knockout round prior to the match.Ronaldo was unable to play in Barcelona’s 2-0 win in Turin in October after the Portugal forward had tested positive for COVID-19.Barcelona’s record of 38 home games without a loss in Europe’s top-tier tournament began in September 2013.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAssociated Press, The Associated Press

    (Bloomberg) -- Rede D’Or Sao Luiz SA’s initial public offering raised 11.4 billion reais ($2.23 billion), according to people familiar with the matter, making it one of the biggest in Brazil’s history.The hospital operator backed by private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. sold 145,677,487 voting shares at 57.92 reais apiece, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is not public yet. Final details on the transaction are still being discussed, they added. The proposed price range was 48.91-64.35 reais.Rede D’Or didn’t reply to a request seeking comment.Strong demand for the offer, which for years had been anticipated by Brazil investors, allowed for the full placement of the so-called green shoe and hot issue, the people said. That added about 3 billion reais to the initial amount sold, taking the total to 11.4 billion reais, the people said. That places Rede D’Or as the third-biggest IPO in Brazil, behind Banco Santander Brasil SA’s 2009 deal and insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA in 2013.The prospectus filed with the Brazilian regulator had said Carlyle, Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC and the Moll family, which owns a controlling stake, could also sell part of their holdings if demand was too high.Bank of America Corp. is leading the offer and other banks running the deal are Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco BBI SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co., XP Inc., BB Investimentos, Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Banco Safra SA and Santander Brasil.Rede D’Or runs a network of more than 50 hospitals and labs in Brazil, created by billionaire Jorge Moll Filho.(Updates figures with over-allotments starting in headline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.