MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TURN POSITIVE WITH RISING COVID-19 CASES, STIMULUS IN FOCUS

Small business owners are ‘still facing major uncertainties,’ and optimism declined in November as COVID-19 cases hit records

Stock indexes rise in afternoon trading on Wall Street

·3 min read

Technology companies are helping push stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, placing the market within striking distance of more milestones.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3%, and on pace to eclipse the all-time high it set on Friday. Some 60% of companies in the benchmark index were moving higher, led by technology and health care stocks. Small company stocks were among the biggest gainers, another sign of optimism among investors.

Stocks had been down in the early going on worries about rising coronavirus cases, but turned higher around midday. Investors are looking ahead to Thursday, when U.S. regulators will meet to determine whether to green-light the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.

The U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of the vaccine. On Tuesday, U.S. health regulators issued a positive initial review of that vaccine and a decision to allow its use is expected within days, however wide distribution is likely months away. Meanwhile, governments worldwide have been tightening restrictions on businesses in an effort to stem the latest surge in cases.

“The vaccine news and the focus on that is the most important thing for the market at the moment,” said Stephanie Roth, portfolio macro analyst, J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “At this point, the excitement is for the post-vaccine world.”

Investors are also keeping a close eye on Washington. Congress is still stuck in a partisan stalemate over the size and scope of any additional aid to help cushion the financial impact to people and businesses. The economy has been showing signs of a stalled recovery as the virus surge broadens nationally, including slower job growth in the U.S. last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 97.51 points, or 0.3%, to 30,168 as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.5%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies was up 1.2%. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 were all within striking distance of record highs.

Big Tech stocks that have been big winners during the pandemic helped lift the market Tuesday. Apple rose 0.9% and Microsoft gained 1%.

Health care stocks made solid gains. Pfizer rose 2.7% and Johnson & Johnson rose 1.6%. Energy companies also rose. Exxon added 3.4%.

Shop-from-home clothing seller Stitch Fix soared 40.1% after reporting a surprise profit in its latest quarter. Etsy jumped 4.6%.

A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending and those that would greatly benefit from a fuller economic recovery continued to see a bit of churn. The moves reflect the constant push-and-pull of hope for an eventual economic recovery pitted against the continued economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

Cruise line operators gained ground, including a 5.7% rise from Norwegian Cruise Line. The sector very much needs the virus to recede in order to get back to normal operations. Other companies that need a more normal economy in order to recover are still slipping. Darden Restaurants, which operates Olive Garden, fell 0.7%.

Overall, many of the companies that have been beaten down have been doing better as investors see an eventual end to the pandemic. There's been a push for broader investments in many of those industries and not much pullback, said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“It’s a very positive sign when you see very broad participation,” he said. “It tells me positioning is still in the process of moving more into cyclical stocks.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained steady at 0.91% from late Monday.

European markets closed mixed. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.2%, Germany’s DAX and the FTSE 100 in London each rose 0.1%. Asian markets declined.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

  • No. 4 Ohio State could now be ineligible for Big Ten title after Michigan game gets canceled

    Michigan is unable to play due to COVID-19 cases. It's the second straight cancellation for Michigan.

  • Andrew Rannells, Jimmy Fallon Recap Hellish Year In '2020: The Musical'

    The "Black Monday" star honored his Broadway roots on "The Tonight Show," remembering COVID-19, Donald Trump and Zoom fatigue in song.

  • Meng's lawyer suggests RCMP and border agency jointly controlled her before arrest

    VANCOUVER — An RCMP officer involved in the arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport two years ago says the Mounties would have stepped in if she had tried to flee while in the custody of officials from the Canada Border Services Agency. Sgt. Ross Lundie completed his testimony at the B.C. Supreme Court today as part of an evidence-gathering hearing in the Huawei executive's extradition case. Her lawyers are trying to prove that the RCMP and the border agency co-ordinated a covert criminal investigation under the guise of a routine border exam in order to gather evidence for American investigators. Each RCMP and border officer to testify so far has told the court they saw their organizations as having good relations but separate and independent mandates. Richard Peck, one of Meng's lawyers, sought to establish during cross-examination of Lundie that those lines were more blurred.Under questioning, Lundie agreed that RCMP officers observed Meng as she was intercepted by border officers after her plane landed at the gate and that Mounties were also in a room with a one-way mirror during her immigration exam. "From the moment Meng was met by CBSA at the gate, she would not be leaving the airport except under the arrest of the RCMP," Peck proposed to Lundie."Yes."She was under the "control" of both RCMP and the border agency at the airport, Peck suggested. "She was being examined by CBSA and we were there, our presence was there," Lundie said. "You would not have let her flee," Peck said."That's fair."Meng's lawyers are gathering evidence to support an abuse of process claim next year, in which they will argue her arrest was unlawfully executed and she should be freed.Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud and conspiracy charges based on allegations that both she and Huawei deny. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Periphas Capital Launching Sponsored SPAC: Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation

    Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of CAPS™ as discussed in a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 29, 2020, in connection with the proposed initial public offering of CAPS™. The Company intends to leverage the experience of its management team in its search for a partnering transaction and its value creation strategy will be to identify and build a company in partnership with a company, its management team and existing owners.

  • Xavier Becerra is a 'terrific pick' to lead Health and Human Services: Fmr. HHS Sec. Sebelius

    Former Health and Human Services Sec. Kathleen Sebelius says California AG Xavier Becerra is 'ideally suited' to lead the department amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • U.S. Cases Top 15 Million; U.K. Vaccinations Begin: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators gave early indications they may grant emergency-use authorization to Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, calling the shot highly effective with no safety issues. The news came on a day when the number of infections in the U.S. topped 15 million.Britain became the first country to start administering the vaccine to its population, kicking off the western world’s Covid immunization campaign. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people to keep their “discipline” during the rollout, noting that cases are starting to rise in London. Germany plans to vaccinate as many as 8 million people in the first quarter of 2021.A different vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc provided protection against severe Covid-19 in a peer-reviewed study, though more analysis will be needed to see how well it works in older people.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases exceed 67.7 million; deaths top 1.54 millionU.S. Hot Spots: Cases declining in Midwest, climbing across coastThe U.K. starts mammoth task vaccinating a nationThe U.S. government sees enough vaccine shots for most AmericansChinatown businesses among hardest hit by CovidTracking coronavirus vaccines that will end the pandemicSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVIDCVS, Walgreens Seek Pharmacists (3:30 p.m. NY)CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. are aggressively recruiting pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses to administer Covid-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities, just days before the drugstore giants are expected to play a key role in a large immunization effort.Representatives from the two companies are making in-person and virtual pitches to independent pharmacists, according to National Community Pharmacists Association Chief Executive Officer Douglas Hoey. The outreach has surprised the group’s members because it suggests the chains don’t have enough people to run the massive effort, he said.Netherlands ‘Really Not Going Well’ (1:45 p.m. NY)The Netherlands extended a partial lockdown for the holiday season, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte warning that stricter measures may be announced before Christmas if numbers don’t come down. “It is really not going well,” Rutte said at a press conference in The Hague on Tuesday.Health Minister Hugo de Jonge cautioned that people should remain vigilant rather than adopting a “we-are-almost-there” attitude in regard to the first vaccines expected to show up in early January.The number of cases in the Netherlands rose again in the past seven days, a worrying increase after declines in recent weeks, the health agency RIVM said earlier on Tuesday. In the latest week, 43,103 new patients were confirmed, a jump of more than 9,000.Switzerland May Close Shops, Restaurants (1 p.m. NY)Switzerland’s federal government plans to work with cantons, or states, to unify restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The proposed new measures, including reducing opening hours for shops and restaurants, would take effect from Dec. 12 and last until Jan. 20. Measures could be tightened further on Dec. 18, when restaurants and shops might shut altogether, if case loads don’t come down.The country of about 8.5 million on Tuesday reported 4,262 new infections, up 12% from a week ago.In contrast to its neighbors, the Swiss federal government has thus far shied away from imposing a second round of lockdowns even though case loads were much higher than in Germany. Instead, it has asked cantons to manage the situation as they see fit.Connecticut Case Rate Tops Nation (12:25 p.m. NY)Connecticut has the most new Covid-19 cases per capita, after reporting an additional 8,129 positive test results on Monday.The state had 2,280 new cases per million people on Monday, the highest rate in the nation, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The next highest is Kansas, with 1,967 per million.More Than 1 Million Americans Expected to Fly (11:55 a.m. NY)Americans are expected to continue with their travel plans for the Christmas holiday with more than a million air passengers anticipated for the balance of December and into January for the holiday, David Pekoske, administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, said during an aviation event Tuesday.Americans plan to travel despite Center for Disease Control advice to stay at home and celebrate with the people they live with.Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, said that the Christmas holiday season could pose greater risks than Thanksgiving when it comes to spreading the coronavirus, and urged Americans to double down on measures such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing.Despite Pekoske’s forecast, passenger traffic has fallen steadily since Thanksgiving as the country faces a surge in new infections. In the past seven days through Monday, airlines carried only 33.5% of passengers compared with the equivalent week in 2019, or an average of about 725,000 a day. The passenger numbers are the lowest seven-day average since late September, according to TSA data.NYC Tells Restaurants to Expect Curbs (11:10 a.m. NY)New York City restaurant owners should expect more restrictions “in a matter of days,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday at a virus briefing.Governor Andrew Cuomo had said on Monday that indoor dining could shut in the city as soon as Dec. 14 if hospitalizations don’t stabilize. The city’s rate of hospitalizations remained at a seven-day average of 2.3 per 100,000 for a second day, above a goal of staying below 2. That rate has been on the incline for several days, and is up from 1.5 per 100,000 on Nov. 23.De Blasio said city and state officials are in constant talks about the data. The city has about 19% of hospital capacity available, compared with 23% statewide, according to state data.“We’ve gone through a really tough stretch here in the last several weeks,” de Blasio said. “We’ve got to stop this increase we’ve been seeing. I think there is urgency here.”Vaccine’s Effect on Transmission Still Unknown (10:35 a.m. NY)Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine prevents symptomatic cases of the virus, but it’s not clear if the shot keeps the disease from being transmitted, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff found in a report issued Tuesday.The conclusion highlights a major unknown about vaccine candidates that persists ahead of an ambitious U.S. rollout of millions of shots: How effective they’ll be in stemming the spread of coronavirus at a population level.The answer to that question carries important implications for the continued use of public-health measures including masks and social distancing, even among those who have been immunized.Cases Starting to Rise in London, Johnson Says (9:09 a.m. NY)U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned London is facing a rise in Covid-19 infections as he urged the public to stick to the pandemic rules. The government is due to review the restrictions on Dec. 16 and could impose tighter curbs on regions where cases are rising.In London, cases are “starting to climb again in spite of all the efforts we’ve made,” Johnson said in a video released on Twitter. It is “vital” people keep their “discipline” as the vaccine is rolled out at the same time, he said.Zurich to Close Casinos, Sex Clubs (8:57 a.m. NY)The Swiss canton of Zurich will close casinos, sex clubs and saunas from Dec. 10 in an effort to curb infections. It will also close restaurants an hour earlier and limit public gatherings to 10 people -- going beyond the federal government’s threshold of 15 people. The measures last until Jan. 10.Infection rates in Zurich have recently been among the highest in Switzerland. “The situation in hospitals remains tense,” the local government said in a statement, adding that a new high in hospitalized Covid-19 patients was reached Monday.Dutch Weekly Cases Rise in Past Week (8:44 a.m. NY)The number of cases in the Netherlands rose in the past seven days, a “worrying” increase after declines in recent weeks, the health agency RIVM said. In the latest week, 43,103 new patients were confirmed, a jump of more than 9,000.Pfizer, BioNTech’s Vaccine Meets FDA’s Requirements (7:54 a.m. NY)The vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech meets the requirements for an emergency-use authorization set out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a 92-page staff report analyzing the companies’ clinical development program.The shot appears safe and effective, including among people who had previously been infected, according to the report. Side effects appear mild and are more common in younger people.The report offers a first look at the U.S. review of the vaccine ahead of a public meeting Thursday of outside advisers to the agency. The FDA could clear the shot shortly after the meeting, with as many as 6.4 million doses immediately available to kick off a vast immunization effort designed to end a pandemic that has killed more than 283,000 Americans.Switzerland-Italy to Halt Train Connections From Dec. 10 (7:52 a.m. NY)Switzerland and Italy are interrupting rail services between the two countries from Dec. 10 until further notice, according to a statement from the Swiss railway operator SBB. The decision follows a decree by the Italian government. The countries are trying to stem infection levels ahead of the Christmas period.Amazon, Barnes & Noble Searches Promote Anti-Vaxxer Books (7 a.m. NY)Searches for the word vaccine on Amazon.com Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc. and French retailer Fnac consistently turn up books and essays questioning the efficacy and safety of virus inoculations — an ominous sign as governments around the world prepare to roll out shots.Two of the top five books in “vaccine” search results on Amazon.com promote anti-inoculation theories.Indian Producer to Start Final-Stage Vaccine Trial by April (6:28 a.m. NY)Biological E., an Indian vaccine producer, expects to start phase three human trials of its Covid-19 candidate by April, Executive Vice President Vikram Paradkar told an online conference on Tuesday. Paradkar said the company will probably seek emergency authorization by the second quarter of 2021 and eventually supply 1.5 billion doses globally.Germany Seeks to Vaccinate 8 Million in First Quarter (6:10 a.m. NY)Germany plans to vaccinate as many as 8 million people in the first quarter of 2021, including potentially 2.5 million in January, Health Minister Jens Spahn told a parliamentary committee Tuesday. There may be enough doses in the second or third quarter to allow anyone to get a shot.A soft shutdown in all of Germany has so far failed to bring contagion rates down to manageable levels, and some states are pushing through tougher measures. The eastern state of Saxony, which has the nation’s highest rate of infection, plans to close all non-essential shops from next week.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz laid out an agenda on Tuesday that sees Europe’s largest economy continuing to spend aggressively beyond the immediate fallout of the coronavirus.Firebrand Calls for Spacesuits (6 a.m. NY)A ultra-nationalist politician said deputies of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, should be issued spacesuits given the lack of social distancing during sessions.Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the septuagenarian leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said the nearly 400 lawmakers who attended a plenary meeting on Tuesday were undermining sanitary measures, Ria Novosti reported. Almost a third of deputies have had the virus and 15 are hospitalized, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Tuesday, according to the report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hawaii's top court rejects complaint challenging Nov. 3 vote

    HONOLULU — The Hawaii Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an elections complaint challenging the entirety of the Nov. 3 general election in the islands, clearing the way for the results of the state's presidential vote to be certified. The state's highest court, in a unanimous ruling, said the plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the results of all federal, state and county races. Further, even if the plaintiffs had standing, they failed to prove any facts in support of their claims, the order said. Hawaii was one of just two states that hadn't certified the results of the presidential race. West Virginia was the other. Hawaii's chief elections officer hasn't indicated when he would certify the results. The complaint was filed by three unsuccessful candidates for office — one Republican and two non-partisans. It sought to invalidate the 2020 primary and general elections and have the state hold new contests. The plaintiffs alleged the state’s non-partisan Office of Elections violated state law when they implemented the state’s new vote-by-mail system this year. They argued this created opportunities for fraud to be committed. Karl Dicks, a non-partisan candidate who is the lead author of the complaint, said the plaintiffs believed they would find out what kind of fraud was perpetrated once they were allowed to conduct discovery as part of their court case. The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that the potential for abuse or possibility of fraud doesn’t mean either has occurred. It also said the plaintiffs lacked standing to file their complaint seeking to invalidate the entire election. Audrey McAvoy, The Associated Press

  • Hedge Funds Surge on U.S. Election Results, Vaccine Optimism

    HFR, the global leader in hedge fund industry data, has released November performance figures showing that last month was one of the strongest ever.

  • ‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream’ Team Board MGM High School Horror ‘Reunion’

    EXCLUSIVE: The Ready Or Not gang of filmmakers Radio Silence and scribes Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, are coming back together to work on the MGM horror high school movie Reunion.  Radio Silence, comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, will direct and produce off a screenplay and story by Busick, who […]

  • Former FDA commissioner confirms Trump administration turned down additional Pfizer vaccine doses

    Pfizer board member and former FDA boss responds to Trump administration denial over reports it turned down more doses

  • Biden says he will sign federal mask mandate as he lays out 100-day plan to fight pandemic

    'I'm absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease,' Mr Biden says

  • Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This morning, we issued a press release containing our results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2021, in addition to posting presentation materials that Lawson and Jane will walk through momentarily.

  • You can pre-order Apple’s new AirPods Max headphones right now—here’s how

    Apple just released its newest headphones, the AirPods Max. Here's where you can buy them.

  • Air Canada to cut more routes in Atlantic provinces amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Air Canada will cutting more routes in Atlantic Canada starting in the new year because of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.Effective Jan. 11, the airline says it will be suspending until further notice all flights in Sydney, N.S., and Saint John, N.B., along with temporarily halting routes in Deer Lake, N.L., Charlottetown, Fredericton and Halifax."This decision was not taken lightly, and we regret the impact on our customers and community partners, but it is increasingly difficult to continue to operate in this challenging environment, without specific financial support from government, with whom continue to wait for negotiations to start," said Peter Fitzpatrick, an Air Canada spokesman.The move comes after the country's largest airline announced in June the indefinite suspensions of 11 routes in Atlantic Canada and the closure of stations in Bathurst, N.B., and Wabush, NL.Fitzpatrick said the most recent route cuts in Atlantic Canada represent a small subset of the 95 planned suspensions it announced along with its third-quarter earnings results in November.In October, WestJet Airlines said it was suspending 80 per cent of its Atlantic Canada capacity.Airlines have been cutting service as passenger demand has dwindled, prompting Air Canada to convert several planes to carry freight. The airline industry has been calling for federal support for months.The federal government last week announced support for sectors that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including airports and hotels, but didn't provide specific aid to airlines.Daniel-Robert Gooch, president of the Canadian Airports Council, said the lack of a targeted response from the federal government contributed to the cuts by Air Canada."This development was practically inevitable given the continued provincial restrictions on air travel in Atlantic Canada, the reluctance to consider COVID-19 testing programs to improve safety and mitigate the need for such long quarantines and the lack of federal support for our air carrier partners," he said.Derrick Stanford, president of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association and CEO of Saint John Airport, said this third major round of cuts in the last six months is whittling down service to an unsustainable level.Other airports across the country have made drastic cuts to their operating expenses as the lack of revenue from fees forces them to reduce costs."Our industry cannot survive and operate in these conditions, and we are seeing the worst-case scenario playing out here today," Stanford said in a news release. "This will have a huge impact on our region’s economy, on the ability of families to reconnect, on the movement of essential workers, and on airport employees and businesses.”This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)Jon Victor, The Canadian Press

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    WASHINGTON — The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment. In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation. He also ordered a separate probe into staffing and procedures at the base's Criminal Investigation Command unit, which is responsible for investigating crimes on Fort Hood. The actions come after a year that saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen was missing for about two months before her remains were found. Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, McCarthy said based on an independent panel's review, he concluded that the issues at Fort Hood, including major flaws in the response to sexual assault and harassment, “are directly related to leadership failures.” He said he was gravely disappointed in the commanders there, adding, “without leadership, systems don’t matter.” Gen. James McConville, the chief of staff of the Army, told reporters that he spoke to Guillen’s mother on Tuesday morning and told her, “We are holding leaders accountable, and we will fix this.” McCarthy also ordered a new Army policy that changes how commanders deal with missing soldiers. The panel found there were no detailed procedures for what commanders of small units should do if a soldier is missing, but not necessarily AWOL, or absent without leave. The new policy requires leaders to list service members as absent-unknown for up to 48 hours and to do everything they can to locate the soldier to determine if the absence is voluntary before declaring anyone AWOL. The firings include Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year when Guillen was killed, as well as Col. Ralph Overland, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and his Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp. Among those suspended were Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, the 1st Cavalry Division commander, and his Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge. The Army did not provide the names of the other lower-ranking soldiers who face possible discipline. The base commander, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action. Asked about that, McConville said White was deployed to Iraq as the commander there for much of the year so wasn't at the base. “Leadership is about presence,” said McConville. Army leaders had already delayed Efflandt’s planned transfer to Fort Bliss, where he was slated to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Efflandt’s move was paused while the team of independent investigators conducted its probe into whether leadership failures contributed to the killings of several people, including Guillen, and who should be held accountable. Army leaders and members of the independent panel acknowledged that the death of Guillen, 20, earlier this year was a catalyst for a deeper look into what have been longstanding crime and other problems at the base. According to investigators, Guillen was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim. Also in July, the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found near a reservoir by Fort Hood. And in June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake. The five-member panel spent three weeks at Fort Hood and conducted more than 2,500 interviews, including 647 in person. More than 500 of those were with female soldiers. They also collected more than 31,000 responses to a sexual assault and harassment survey. They said they found a deep dissatisfaction with the sexual assault and harassment reporting and response program. They said female soldiers told them they were afraid of retaliation for complaints, including fears they would be moved to other jobs, their confidentiality would be compromised and their careers would be derailed. They also complained about long delays in investigations, and many said they didn't report incidents of sexual assault or harassment due to lack of confidence in the program. Panel member Carrie Ricci, a retired member of the Army's Judge Advocate General’s Corp who served for three years at Fort Hood, had a message to the female soldiers there. “I want them to know we believe you,” she said. Chris Swecker, the committee chairman and retired head of the FBI's criminal investigation division, said the panel concluded there was a significant lack of emphasis on the sexual assault response program, and that, more broadly, Fort Hood has a serious crime problem that largely goes unaddressed. He said commanders are guilty more of “acts of omission” rather than acts of commission. Swecker said there was little visible deterrent or plan to prevent crimes that range from assaults to drug use. Fort Hood, he said, has the highest rate of positive drug tests in the Army. At Fort Hood, White told reporters that the panel's report gave him a “historically unprecedented” granular look at the base's problems, and “what was made abundantly clear is that we have to fix our culture.” He said he will immediately implement some of the report’s suggested actions and has already held two sexual assault review board meetings. He also said he ordered a ”compassion team" to meet with all of the soldiers who were fired or suspended. ____ Associated Press writer Acadia Coronado in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report. Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

  • German states tighten virus rules as pandemic battle falters

    BERLIN — Several German states moved closer to a “hard lockdown” Tuesday as officials warned that continued high coronavirus infections could overwhelm hospitals and that too many people were ignoring existing pandemic restrictions.The governor of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, announced that schools and most stores will close from Monday until Jan. 10, as the eastern state recorded the Germany's worst infection rates.Figures published by Germany’s disease control agency showed the number of newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants reaching almost 320 in a week in Saxony — more than twice the national average of about 147.In the neighbouring state of Bavaria to the south, governor Markus Soeder urged regional lawmakers to back his government's decision to declare a state of emergency and introduce tough new measures including a nighttime curfew, more home schooling and stricter border controls.“The numbers are simply not going down,” Soeder told parliament in Munich and warned: ”The second wave is worse than the first.”Germany managed to avoid the high number of infections and grim death tolls seen in some other large European nations in spring, and continues to have a lower overall fatality rate than countries such as Britain, France and Spain. But while restrictions imposed in November have slowed the exponential rise in cases, the numbers keep creeping up.The Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control agency, reported 14,054 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours Tuesday, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to almost 1.2 million. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country rose by 423 to 19,342.“Every four minutes a person in Germany dies of corona,” Soeder told lawmakers, calling the outbreak “the biggest disaster that our generation has ever experienced.”The conservative governor, who has been mentioned as a possible successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel after next year's national election, took aim at people who have flouted or found loopholes in the existing rules.Soeder said authorities in Bavaria would crack down on what he called “Gluehwein hopping” — the practice of going from one outdoor stall serving mulled wine to another to get around the closure of bars. He also slammed the far-right Alternative for Germany party and its members, who have railed against the restrictions and in some cases made unfounded claims that the coronavirus pandemic is over.Saxony's economy minister, Martin Dulig, likewise appealed to people to follow the rules in the state, long a stronghold of the far right.“It can't be right that the regions that reject masks and measures most strongly have the highest infection numbers,” he said. “There's clearly a link.”“It's really a question of reason or unreason. And Saxony needs to become the land of reason again,” Dulig added.Several others states said they won't relax the rules limiting social contacts to five people over the Christmas period, as originally planned, while others planned to ban the sale of alcohol outdoors.The announcements came hours after Germany's national academy of sciences called for authorities to step up the restrictions.“Despite the prospect of a vaccination campaign starting soon it is absolutely necessary from a scientific perspective to quickly and drastically reduce the still far too high number of new infections by means of a hard lockdown,” the experts said.Merkel cautioned this week that the first coronavirus vaccine may not be available in Germany until early next year.Authorities in the country said last month that they wanted mass vaccination centres ready by the middle of December. But the European Medicines Agency has since set a meeting for Dec. 29 to discuss approval for the vaccine made by German company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer.In an Monday interview with Metropol FM, a Berlin radio station aimed at Germany’s Turkish community, Merkel said the vaccine “will probably be available and approved in Europe from the beginning of 2021, according to everything we now know.”Britain’s regulator became the first worldwide last week to allow emergency use of the vaccine, and immunization began Tuesday.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakFrank Jordans, The Associated Press

  • Canadian junior hockey team cuts players, resumes selection camp after quarantine

    Canada's top junior male hockey players returned to the ice Tuesday following a 14-day quarantine, although there were fewer of them.Five players were released from Canada's selection camp roster in Red Deer, Alta., because they were "unfit to continue to play based on return-to-play protocols," according to Hockey Canada senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond.Canada's camp halted Nov. 26 after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.Defencemen Matthew Robertson, Mason Millman and Daemon Hunt and forwards Ridly Greig and Xavier Simoneau were sent home before camp resumed."Those five players, obviously a very, very difficult position and situation," Salmond said on a media conference call. "This is not a hockey decision. This is a health decision based on return-to-play protocols. They were unable to continue with camp today. Feel horribly for those kids."The world junior hockey championship opens Dec. 25 in Edmonton. The nine other international teams are scheduled to arrive by charter flight Saturday. Some are already minus players and coaches because of the virus. Any player, coach or team staff member who tested positive for the virus after Nov. 29 is ineligible to enter Edmonton's "bubble."Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23.International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel simultaneously announced Tuesday that he's tested positive for the virus, and that the tournament will go ahead in Edmonton."Preparations will continue within the IIHF for the upcoming 2021 IIHF world junior championship," Fasel said in a statement."The IIHF staff and officials that have been assigned to work at the tournament in Edmonton are currently undergoing the pre-departure quarantine protocol that is being followed by all participating teams and game officials."Germany's hockey federation announced Tuesday in a social media post that a pair of forwards can't attend camp because they've contracted the virus.Swedish coach Tomas Monten, assistant coach Anders Lundberg and a video coach tested positive before their camp opened in Sundsvall.Swedish defenceman William Wallinder and winger Albin Grewe were also removed from the roster this week."This is obviously worrying and a difficult situation where our ultimate responsibility is the safety of players and leaders," Swedish federation secretary-general Johan Stark said in a statement on the organization's website."Now we have a challenge in complementing the management staff based on time and a sporting perspective."This is a serious situation from a safety perspective and we must follow this hour by hour and we also have a close dialogue with the International Ice Hockey Federation to describe our situation and review our alternatives."An eight-team minimum is required for the tournament to go ahead, Salmond said."It's difficult and you hold your breath every day," he said. "You hope, not only for our sake, but others that they can get to Edmonton on the thirteenth, be healthy and have a real strong competition."Canada's 25-player roster will be named following intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misidentified Swedish coaches Tomas Monten and Anders Lundberg as players.

  • The Latest: Arizona sets daily record of 12,314 virus cases

    PHOENIX — Arizona set a new daily record with 12,314 confirmed coronavirus cases. The Department of Health Services says it eclipses the previous record of 10,322 cases set Dec. 1. That figure was inflated by delayed reporting over the Thanksgiving weekend.Arizona’s case total increased to 378,157. The state reported 23 more deaths, increasing the confirmed total to 6,973.Department officials before Thanksgiving warned that gatherings of more than one household would increase the spread. The state’s coronavirus dashboard indicates the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is approaching the peak levels of last summer’s surge.___THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the peak reached last April. The average cases per day has eclipsed 200,000 for the first time ahead of more holiday gatherings.Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration says Pfizer’s vaccine is strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe in the agency’s initial review, setting the stage for possible approval within days in the U.S.— Britain rolls out COVID-19 vaccine shots; 90-year-old women gets first— Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe— 7-year-old girl in Chicago raises money for hospital’s pandemic gear___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will extend restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 to help lessen the strain on the state’s hospital system.The current set of restrictions that took effect last month, including limiting restaurants and bars to to-go service and outdoor dining, were set to expire Dec. 14.Inslee also announced $50 million in additional grants for businesses, on top of the $135 million in grants, loans and other assistance he announced two weeks ago to help businesses and workers impacted by the restrictions.Restaurants were among the businesses forced to close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centres, movie theatres, museums, zoos and aquariums. Retail stores, including grocery stores, must limit their indoor capacity to 25%.___WASHINGTON — White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says she plans to remain in government service after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, but it’s unclear if she’ll have a similar role in the administration.Birx, speaking at a Wall Street Journal CEO’s conference on Tuesday, noted she’s served in every administration since President Ronald Reagan. But Birx, a career civil servant who temporarily stepped away from her job as the U.S. global AIDS co-ordinator to help lead the White House coronavirus response, has not heard from the Biden transition team.Birx says she’ll “be in the government. It’s up to the new administration to decide if and when or how I can be utilized.”Birx was cheered by some in the medical community early in the crisis as a voice of science who used cold data to steer Trump away from his desire to rapidly open the economy. But she has faced criticism from some public health experts and Democrats for not speaking up forcefully as Trump has downplayed the virus even as it has killed more than 284,000 Americans.___JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says it has called off a plan for a nighttime curfew to contain a coronavirus outbreak during the upcoming Hanukkah holiday, citing legal issues surrounding the order.In a statement, his office said it was searching for alternative plans to prevent public gatherings during the holiday season. The Cabinet is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.The weeklong Hanukkah holiday, which begins at sundown Thursday, is a time when schoolchildren are on vacation and families often gather.Israel has already imposed two lockdowns this year. Since easing the latest set of restrictions in October, the number of cases has steadily grown.___NEW YORK — Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the peak reached last April.Cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record, with the crisis likely to get worse because of the fallout from gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.Nearly every state is reporting surges. A vaccine appears days away from getting approval in the U.S.Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s chief of emergencies, says: “The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It’s widespread. It’s quite frankly shocking to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S. -- a country with a wonderful, strong health system, amazing technological capacities.”The coronavirus has caused more than 284,000 confirmed deaths and nearly 15 million confirmed infections in the United States.___MEXICO CITY — Mexico plans to start vaccinations against COVID-19 near the end of December, starting with health workers.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the vaccines will be “universal and free” and voluntary. He hopes all will be vaccinated by the end of 2021.Officials says starting in February, those over 60 will receive vaccinations, followed by those over 50 in April and over 40 in May. They urged people with risk factors to get vaccinated first.The armed forces will distribute them to vaccination sites, initially in Mexico City and the northern border state of Coahuila.Assistant Secretary Hugo López-Gatell says Mexico’s health regulatory agency is expected to approve the vaccine on Dec. 11, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to do so.López-Gatell says the pace of vaccination could be accelerated as more vaccines are approved and arrive. This week, Mexico plans to sign a deal to purchase 35 million doses of the CanSino vaccine from China.Mexico, with a population of 126 million, has reported 1.18 million confirmed cases. Its registered at least 110,074 deaths, the fourth-highest death toll in the world.___NEW DELHI — India officials are outlining a plan to immunize an initial 300 million people, saying some COVID-19 vaccines are likely to receive licenses in the next few weeks.Health officials say three vaccine companies have applied for early approval for emergency use in India. The country plans to rely on its existing immunization programs, which are among the largest in the world, for the COVID-19 vaccines.But there are challenges. Even before the pandemic, vaccine coverage for children was patchy. Health officials will need to ensure that the emphasis on coronavirus vaccines doesn’t disrupt the existing immunization programs, and more people will need to be trained to administer vaccines.India has reported 9.7 million confirmed cases, second highest in the world. The country of 1.3 billion people has more than 140,000 confirmed deaths.___WASHINGTON — New results on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective. Some experts say that shows it is likely to win approval.Partial results from tests of the vaccine in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa were published Tuesday by the medical journal Lancet.But questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55. That’s a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.Researchers claim the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given the half dose. However, independent experts have said the second group was too small — 2,741 people — to judge the possible value of that approach and more testing is needed.___HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says social distancing measures will be tightened as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge, with a ban on nighttime dining and more businesses ordered to close.Lam says there will be a ban on dine-in services at restaurants after 6 p.m., and venues such as massage parlours, beauty salons and gyms will be closed temporarily. She did not specify when the measures will take effect.Hong Kong is grappling with the latest surge of coronavirus infections, with nearly 1,200 new cases in the last two weeks after a three-month lull.___GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Gaza Strip’s Hamas authorities are tightening restrictions in the Palestinian enclave to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.The ruling militant group says it will impose total weekend curfews each Friday and Saturday starting this week. Schools and mosques were shut this week and businesses ordered to close at 6 p.m. The restrictions will ban journalists and news crews from moving during curfews.A nighttime curfew has been in place since the first cases of local transmissions were confirmed in August. On Tuesday, the central lab resumed testing after a two-day halt due to lack of testing materials. The World Health Organization delivered enough testing kits for eight days, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.The Palestinian territory has reported nearly 26,000 cases and 155 confirmed deaths.___WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Pfizer’s vaccine is strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe in the agency’s initial review.The positive review from FDA scientists sets the stage for a decision allowing the vaccine’s initial use within days. The analysis also offers the world the first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.On Thursday, the FDA will convene a panel of outside experts to review the government findings and recommend whether the vaccine appears safe and effective enough for millions of Americans. That public vetting process is key to bolstering confidence in the shots ahead what would be the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.The FDA typically follows the committee’s advice, though it’s not required to do so. If the FDA gives the green light, the first recipients would be health care workers and nursing home residents.___LANSING, Mich. — Nonpublic schools sued after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration extended a coronavirus order that prevents in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, saying it violates the First Amendment right to practice religion.The federal lawsuit, filed in Michigan’s Western District late Monday, was brought by a group representing more than 400 nonpublic schools across the state, as well as three Catholic high schools and 11 parents. The state health department on Monday lengthened COVID-19 restrictions by 12 days, through Dec. 20. The order took effect Nov. 18 and applies to public high schools and all colleges and universities.The plaintiffs include Lansing Catholic High School, Father Gabriel Richard High School in Ann Arbor and Everest Collegiate Academy in Clarkston. They say they can safely provide face-to-face learning and sought an injunction to block enforcement of the order.___WASHINGTON —- The leader of Operation Warp Speed says the Trump administration was looking at several different vaccines during the summer when it had the option to lock in additional Pfizer vaccine doses.Chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui told ABC on Tuesday “no one reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn’t know which one would work and which one would be better than the other.”The administration is coming under scrutiny for failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional Pfizer doses. That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of U.S. doses until Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir says the situation with Pfizer doesn’t change the timeline for vaccinating “any American who wants it” by “late spring and early summer.” He tells CBS, “We will be able to vaccinate about 20 million people this month and another 20 million to 25 million in January and another 20 to 25 million in February.”Those numbers assume FDA authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.___BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel expects the first coronavirus vaccine to become available in the country early next year.The European Medicines Agency set a meeting to discuss approval for the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine for Dec. 29.In an Monday interview with Metropol FM, a Berlin radio station aimed at Germany’s Turkish community, Merkel says the vaccine “will probably be available and approved in Europe from the beginning of 2021, according to everything we now know.”Last month, German officials thought vaccination centres would be ready next week. Britain’s regulator became the first worldwide last week to allow emergency use of the vaccine, and immunization began Tuesday.Meanwhile, the governor of Germany’s eastern state of Saxony has announced schools and most stores will close starting Monday until Jan. 10 after a spike in coronavirus infections. Official figures show the state has more than twice the number of infections per capita in the past week as the national average.___The Associated Press