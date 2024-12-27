Asian stocks meander, yen at 5-month low in thin year-end trading

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Asian stocks nudged higher on Friday while the dollar was firm, keeping the yen rooted near five-month lows in thin year-end trading as investors looked ahead to 2025, when the Federal Reserve is expected to take a cautious approach to rate cuts.

The Bank of Japan, on the other hand, could raise rates in the near-term, with the summary of opinions at the bank's December meeting released on Friday keeping alive the chance of a January hike. The BOJ had chosen to stand pat in its December meeting.

That has left the yen loitering around levels last seen in July. On Friday, it was a tad stronger at 157.59 per dollar, still down over 10% in 2024 against the dollar, its fourth straight year of decline.

The currency has been under pressure from a strong dollar and a wide interest rate gap that persists despite the Fed's rate cuts, with traders wary of another bout of intervention from Tokyo as the yen approaches 160 levels.

"The Japanese government has been alarmed by foreign exchange developments, including those driven by speculators, and will take appropriate action against excessive moves," said Japan Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato on Friday, reiterating his warning to take action against excessive currency moves.

In stocks, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1% higher at 575.11, on course for nearly a 9% gain this year. Japan's Nikkei shot up 2% due to a weak yen, set for about 21% rise in 2024.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was 0.1% higher while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.3% following a holiday on Thursday.

"There's obviously a lull at the moment and barring an extreme surprise the markets are probably going to lack direction," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

European markets are likely to open higher, with Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.5%, German DAX futures up 0.3% and FTSE futures 0.08% higher.

With only a handful of trading days remaining in the year, investor focus has switched to 2025, with the Fed's policy path, the incoming Trump administration and its tariff-related policies and geopolitical worries in the spotlight.

The Fed jolted markets earlier this month as it lowered rates by 25 basis points but projected just two rate cuts next year, down from four it had projected in September. Traders are pricing in 37 bps of easing next year with the next cut fully priced in for June.

"Simply put, if the markets can feel comfortable with the notion of two cuts from the Fed next and that's subsequently backed by goldilocks data once trading conditions normalise, then the bull market may have more legs," said Rodda.

