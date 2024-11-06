US shares and Bitcoin hit record high on Trump win

US shares hit record highs on Wall Street and the dollar posted its biggest gain in eight years as Donald Trump was re-elected to the White House in a historic win.

Bitcoin has also hit an all-time high, following Trump's election promise to make the US the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world".

Investors are, however, betting that Trump's plan to cut taxes and raise tariffs will push up inflation and reduce the pace of interest rate cuts.

Higher rates for longer mean investors will get better returns on savings and investments they hold in dollars.

Markets and currencies around the world have shifted sharply following the US election news:

The dollar is up by about 1.75% against a host of different currencies, including the pound, euro and the Japanese yen

The major US stock indexes soared as trading opened, with banks performing particularly well

The pound sank 1.41% against the US dollar to its lowest level since August

The FTSE 100 index, comprising the largest companies listed in the UK, was up 0.1% on Wednesday afternoon

The euro dived 2.24% against the US dollar to its lowest level since June

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index ended the session up by 2.6%, while Australia's ASX 200 closed 0.8% higher

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.1% lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by around 2.23%

Why is Bitcoin going up?

The value of Bitcoin jumped by $6,000 (£4,645) to an all-time high of $75,371.69.

Trump's stance on crypto stands in stark contrast with that of the Biden administration, which has led a sweeping crackdown on crypto firms.

During the election campaign, Trump had suggested that he could fire Gary Gensler, the chair of US regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission, who has taken legal action against several crypto firms.

Trump also said he plans to put billionaire Elon Musk in charge of an audit of governmental waste.

Mr Musk has long been a proponent of cryptocurrencies and his company Tesla famously invested $1.5bn in Bitcoin in 2021, although the price of the digital currency can be very volatile.

Tesla's Frankfurt-listed shares rallied over 14% at the open on Wednesday. Mr Musk, Tesla's top shareholder, has supported Trump throughout his electoral campaign.

Experts predicted a turbulent day elsewhere on financial markets, however, as a response to global uncertainty and Trump's potential plans for the economy.