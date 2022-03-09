Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,232.03
    -72.37 (-0.34%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • DOW

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7763
    +0.0004 (+0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    126.54
    +2.84 (+2.30%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    52,335.18
    +2,320.07 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    909.66
    +48.16 (+5.59%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,062.70
    +19.40 (+0.95%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    13,272.00
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    35.13
    -1.32 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    24,973.73
    +182.78 (+0.74%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.7109
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     

Asia stocks rebound after Wall St falls, US bans Russian oil

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street declined and China reported inflation edged higher.

Already high oil prices rose further, adding more than $2 per barrel following President Joe Biden's ban on imports of Russian crude.

Stock benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney rose while Hong Kong declined. South Korean markets were closed for a presidential election.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index sank 0.7% amid enduring unease over the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine.

Asian markets “seem to be taking a breather” from their sell-off, but Wall Street’s retreat “may drive some wait-and-see as geopolitical risks show no signs of easing,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

Also Wednesday, China's government reported consumer prices rose 0.6% in February from the previous month while producer prices gained 0.5%.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,312.39 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.9% to 25,003.44. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slid 0.4% to 20,680.54.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 climbed 1.1% to 7,054.60. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta rose while Bangkok retreated.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.41 to $126.11 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract jumped $4.30 on Tuesday to $123.70.

Brent crude, the basis for international oil prices, gained $3.14 to $131.12 per barrel in London. It advanced $4.77 the previous session to $127.98.

Commodities markets have been roiled by Putin's war because Russia is the No. 2 oil exporter and the No. 3 supplier of nickel, which is used in making electric car batteries, stainless steel and other products. Russia and Ukraine also are among the biggest global sellers of wheat.

Nickel prices doubled Tuesday to more than $100,000 per metric ton, prompting the London Metal Exchange to suspend trading.

A major Chinese producer of nickel and stainless steel, Tsingshan Group, faces potential losses of billions of dollars on futures contracts, The Asian Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News reported. A woman who answered the phone at Tsingshan's headquarters hung up when told a reporter was calling.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,170.70 on Tuesday for its fourth straight daily decline. It is now 13.1% below its latest record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6% to 32,632.64. The Nasdaq composite retreated 0.3% to 12,795.55. On Monday, it closed 20% below its record high.

On Tuesday, Biden announced the United States would block imports of Russian crude to punish Putin for attacking Ukraine. Biden said he acted in consultation with European allies but acknowledged they are more dependent on Russian oil and gas and might not be able to make similar moves immediately.

Biden said Tuesday he hopes to limit the pain for Americans, but he acknowledged the ban will push up gasoline prices.

“Defending freedom is going to cost us as well,” he said.

Before Putin's invasion of Ukraine, financial markets already were uneasy about the global economic outlook as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepare to try to cool inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus.

In currency markets, the dollar advanced to 115.86 yen from Tuesday's 115.74 yen. The euro gained to $1.0919 from $1.0908.

Joe Mcdonald, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The USD/CAD Rose but Remain Rangebound

    Treasury yields rose to buoy the greenback

  • Oilfield company, executive indicted in gas deaths of couple

    MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An oilfield company and a company executive have been indicted in the 2019 poisonous gas deaths of a worker and his wife. The federal grand jury in Midland charged Odessa-based Aghorn Operating Inc. and Aghorn Vice President Trent Day with violating federal clean air laws and obstructing a federal job safety investigation, according to a Justice Department statement Tuesday. They and an Aghorn affiliate also were charged with federal safe water laws and making false stateme

  • Stitch Fix under pressure after disappointing Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Stitch Fix's stock plunge after reporting a Q2 earnings loss wider than expected.

  • 'No simple solution' to gas prices; B.C. has no tax reduction plans: Farnworth

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's minister of public safety says the province has no plans to follow Alberta's lead to reduce its tax on gasoline to ease rising prices at the pumps. Mike Farnworth told a news conference Monday gas prices are driven by events outside of provincial control, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has upset energy markets around the world. Alberta has responded by reducing its tax by 13-cents per litre on both gasoline and diesel. Farnworth says there's no simpl

  • Shoppers Scramble for Staples as Food Fallout From War Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russia, China Top FoesThe shockwaves in global crop markets from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are now spreading to store shelves.Worries about surging sunflower oil prices tr

  • Cargojet beats expectations as it swings to $102M profit in Q4 on surge in revenues

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Cargojet Inc. swung to a $102-million profit in the fourth quarter as revenue surged 26.1 per cent on increased demand for its domestic, charter and other aircraft services. The Mississauga, Ont.-based provider of time-sensitive air cargo services says it earned $5.70 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with a loss of $1.31 per share or $20.5 million a year earlier. Revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31 were $235.9 million, up from $187.1 million in the fourth qu

  • 'Yes, we need hands': Kitchen pops up in Ukraine's capital

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The field kitchen at a makeshift camp in Ukraine’s capital was a hive of activity Monday, giving volunteers a way to contribute to the war effort -- and providing a much-needed distraction from the harrowing news about Russia’s escalating invasion. A woman identified only as Oksana, whose husband is fighting in the Ukrainian army, said the kitchen duty gives her a way to avoid the latest developments. “I got information that people need help in the kitchen,” she said from th

  • As war in Ukraine intensifies, US gasoline hits record $4.17

    The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine. The national average rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data. The previous high was set 13 years ago when the national average price hit $4.10 per gallon. The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to tick higher with summer approaching. The increase in gas d

  • Disney CEO addresses employee backlash over the company’s silence on Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill

    Bob Chapek said corporate statements ‘do very little to change outcomes or minds’

  • N.S. government announces new recruitment program and incentives to attract more docs

    The Nova Scotia government is launching a new recruitment campaign for doctors and it's putting up big money as part of the effort. A new website launched Monday allows interested physicians to sign up to get a call from a recruiter within 24 hours. Assuming they meet the necessary licensing requirements, doctors could have conditional job offers within 10 business days. "We know we have big needs across the province so we're putting it out there," Premier Tim Houston said in an interview. "Seve

  • Trump slams his former AG Bill Barr again, calling him a 'Bushie' and insulting his 'competence' as their feud deepens

    Barr, whose upcoming book covers his experience as attorney general under two presidents, called Trump's criticism "childish" and "infantile."

  • Arc'teryx parent company and CAE Inc. halt sales in Russia

    VANCOUVER — Arc'teryx parent company Amer Sports and flight simulator and training provider CAE Inc. are halting sales and activities in Russia. Amer Sports said it is suspending all commercial activities in Russia, including store and e-commerce sales and shipments to wholesale partners within the country. The company, which had paused shipments to Russia on Feb. 26, said Tuesday it remains closely connected to colleagues in Russia and extends its support to the local team. The Vancouver-based

  • Berliners open their hearts, homes to those fleeing Ukraine

    BERLIN (AP) — Emmanuel Oyedele’s dream of getting a business degree in Ukraine lies shattered in the rubble of Russia’s sudden fierce military assault, but right now the 28-year-old Nigerian says he feels blessed. After hastily escaping Kyiv as Russian forces advanced, Oyedele, his brother and two young female friends spent days trying to flee Ukraine by train and on foot before eventually making it to Berlin, where they were welcomed into a stranger's home. “The stress, it’s all gone," Oyedele

  • Surging wheat prices amid Russian invasion of Ukraine could worsen food inflation

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine is driving up global wheat prices as the conflict curbs exports of the crop, triggering shortages and setting the stage for worsening food inflation in Canada. Canadian wheat producers have warned that the situation will make it extremely difficult for Ukrainian farmers to get their seeds in the ground. The impending shortages could send retail prices of food like bread and pasta ballooning in Canada, while jeopardizing food security in other countries. Chicago be

  • Shell announces plan to exit Russian oil and gas industry and apologizes for recent purchase of Russian crude oil

    Shell's CEO apologized for buying Russian oil and back-tracked on the company's previous position of simply limiting business with Russia.

  • Taiwan Markets Targeted With Dollar Risk Highest Since 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of implied swings in the Taiwan dollar is headed for its highest close in over five years as fears of escalating tensions with China continue to dog the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russ

  • If you don't think Auston Matthews is now Hart favourite, you're watching the wrong game

    Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season in Toronto's win over Columbus, becoming only the second player in Maple Leaf’s history to record four 40-goal seasons. Matthews is now targeting Rick Vaive's franchise record for most goals in a season (54).&nbsp;

  • Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of the cyber security firm Mandiant, the companies announced Tuesday. The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cyber security sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Analysts and government officials have said they expect a wave of cyberattacks from Russia and others as geopolitical tensions rise. “In a massive growth backdrop for cyber security and further tailwinds

  • Higher energy bills 'almost inevitable' says Ofgem

    The boss of the energy regulator warns Russia's invasion of Ukraine will hit energy costs.

  • Queen praised on International Women’s Day for life of service

    The monarch is the nation’s longest reigning head of state and was celebrated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their Instagram account.