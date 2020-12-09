Canada markets closed

Weakness in tech companies leads stocks lower on Wall Street

U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their recent record highs Wednesday, as virus cases surge and coronavirus vaccines move closer to distribution.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.8%, as losses in technology companies outweighed gains in industrial, energy and materials stocks. The benchmark index is still up 1.4% for the month after climbing to record highs four times in the past two weeks.

Markets have been mostly pushing higher in recent weeks on hopes that one or more coronvairus vaccines will begin to be distributed in coming weeks and begin to ease the economy out of the pandemic's grip.

A vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, which is already in use in the U.K., is on track for a positive review and potential approval in the U.S. within the next week. The Food and Drug Administration will also consider a vaccine developed by Moderna later this month.

But there could be more economic damage in store over the next few months and investors are still closely watching Washington for any developments on another shot of stimulus for people, businesses and state governments. Congress is still divided over the size and scope of any new package and the Trump administration has added to the potential plans with a new $916 billion proposal.

“You haven’t seen a deal out of Congress, so to the extent that markets have been rallying on another round of hope about stimulus, not getting that lets a little bit of air out of the market,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

The S&P 500 dropped 29.43 points to 3,672.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 105.07 points, or 0.4%, to 30,068.81. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 243.82 points, or 1.9%, to 12,338.95.

The Russell 200 index of small company stocks gave up 15.63 points, or 0.8%, to 1,902.15. Small company stocks have been outgaining the broader market this month and the Russell 2000 is holding onto a 4.5% gain.

Technology stocks fell and dragged much of the market with them. Health care and communications stocks also slipped. Microsoft shed 1.9% while Pfizer Inc. fell 1.7%.

About 56% of the companies in the S&P 500 fell, led by Qorvo, which declined 5.6%.

Treasury yields gained ground in a sign of optimism for the the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.94% from 0.90% late Tuesday.

Investors still have an appetite for IPO's as meal delivery service DoorDash soared 85.8% in its market debut. The company has been one of the beneficiaries of the stay-at-home economy as more people shop and order food from their homes.

The market has generally been making gains as investors weigh the continued economic damage being inflicted by the virus against anticipation for a return to normalcy as vaccines start to move closer to approval and wider distribution. The recent surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on businesses over the last few weeks has again raised the importance of a vaccine for beaten down businesses.

European markets ended mixed. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.3%, Germany’s DAX rose 0.5% and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1%. Asian markets mostly rose.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

  • RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Green Bond Offering Issuance of $500 Million 5.5-year of Series AD Senior Unsecured Debentures at an Annual Coupon Rate of 1.974%

    NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it has agreed to issue $500 million principal amount of Series AD senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”). This issuance is RioCan’s second Green Bond offering. The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc. The Debentures will be sold at par, carry a coupon rate of 1.974% per annum and mature on June 15, 2026. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is expected to close on December 14, 2020. The Series AD Debentures are being issued as Green Bonds under the RioCan Green Bond Framework, which Sustainalytics, a global leader in providing ESG research and analysis, reviewed and confirmed in its independent second party opinion as being aligned with the International Capital Markets Association’s Green Bond Principles 2018.  RioCan’s Green Bond Framework and Sustainalytics’ corresponding independent second party opinion are available on the Sustainability page of RioCan’s website, www.riocan.com, under “About Us”.RioCan intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds of this offering to finance, in whole or in part, expenditures associated with Eligible Green Projects as described in RioCan’s Green Bond Framework. Prior to allocation of the net proceeds of this offering to Eligible Green Projects, the net proceeds may be initially utilized, in part or in full, for repayments of certain of RioCan’s credit facilities, and ultimately will be allocated to Eligible Green Projects in accordance with RioCan’s Green Bond Framework.It is a condition of closing that DBRS Limited assign a rating of BBB (high) with a negative trend and Standard & Poor’s assign a rating of BBB for the Debentures with no negative change in outlook to the entity rating given to RioCan.The offering is being made on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada, and the Debentures will be issued pursuant to RioCan’s trust indenture dated March 8, 2005, as supplemented.  The Debentures will rank equally with all other senior unsecured indebtedness of the Trust. The Debentures being offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.About RioCan RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.Forward Looking Information This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan’s objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events.Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements.Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan’s current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section in RioCan's MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2020 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release.Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. CONTACT: For further information please contact: Qi Tang Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (416) 866-3033 qtang@riocan.com

  • Disclosure of voting rights in IDEX Biometrics - chair Morten Opstad - 9 Dec 2020

    At the close of business on 9 December 2020, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020: Total 258,443,610 shares or 31.1% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following: Proxy to represent and vote for 147,524,365 shares or 17.8% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and controlled entities. Proxy with voting instructions for 110,919,245 shares or 13.3% of the share capital.For further information contact: Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com Tel: + 47 918 00186Derek P. D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com Tel: +1 978 273 1344About IDEX Biometrics IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometricsThis information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

  • Pension fund that owns Revera faces pressure to divest the for-profit care home chain

    TORONTO — A public sector union is reiterating a call for its pension investment manager to divest its ownership in Revera Inc. over the company's safety record during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the fund should "pull out of the business of long-term care" altogether.The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents 140,000 public sector pension plan members, first said in May that for-profit long-term care homes run by Revera should no longer be wholly owned by Public Sector Pension Investment, the Crown corporation managing public servants' pensions. Instead, the union says the homes should be managed by the public sector in order to protect both residents and pension funds. After outbreaks at several of its facilities earlier this year, Revera on Monday released a report on how it had handled the first wave of COVID-19. The findings included shortcomings from public health officials, doctors, hospitals and workforce shortages as some of the reasons the novel coronavirus spread in its homes.Calling the report a "slick corporate public relations exercise," PSAC National President Chris Aylward says his members remain concerned by their pension plan's ownership of Revera and "reiterate their call for the federal government to facilitate the transition of Revera to public hands as a first step toward a national, fully publicly funded long term care system."Revera has 74 long-term care homes with about 9,400 residents across four provinces. Between March and September, COVID-19 infected 874 Revera residents and killed 266, and the company has reported several additional outbreaks this fall. Since September, more than 40 Revera homes have reported outbreaks, according to its website.The company is privately held and does not disclose any financial information.Revera's focus is "squarely on caring for our residents and containing the spread of the virus," said Revera vice-president of corporate affairs Susan Schutta."Since March, our emergency recruitment program has hired almost 4,000 new staff to support our residents," said Schutta, in an email. "We have introduced additional infection control support at all of our homes, have invested tens of millions in additionally staffing and non-staffing support, and have rolled out a privately-funded surveillance testing program for our staff and residents in markets where public health units do not provide this service." Union attendees at a town hall earlier this year questioned Revera's handling of the pandemic. Christine Collins said at the online event that her brother was infected with COVID-19 at Revera-owned Carlingview Manor, but she received "little to no communication" from staff."Maybe you can imagine how very angry and horrified I am to find out that my pension plan, that I paid into for 37 years, owns Carlingview Manor as part of the Revera chain," Collins said during the town hall.Aylward says shifting the business model is the union's preferred way for PSP — which administers pensions for public servants, Crown corporation employees, Canadian Forces members, the RCMP and Reserve Forces — to divest from Revera, rather than see it sold to another for-profit company, a move he says “would do absolutely nothing to improve the care of seniors in Revera facilities.”Ed Cashman, an Ottawa-based retired public servant and PSP pension recipient, wonders if the second wave of COVID-19 would have played out differently if PSP had listened to the union's concerns about Revera earlier.“When I find out that these homes are being operated in such poor conditions ... that raises a whole ethical question," said Cashman in an interview. “How can they allow Revera to be pulling out profits from long-term care?"In May, Aylward wrote a letter to the chief executive of PSP stating that continuing business as usual "would not only be detrimental to the residents and employees of Revera Inc. but could also pose long-term consequences for the contributors and beneficiaries" of the pension plan. Cashman also raised concerns about Revera during PSP's annual general meeting earlier this year, asking chief executive Neil Cunningham if PSP should consider divesting in Revera "before things get worse." Revera faces two proposed class actions over its handling of the COVID-19 virus, with claims totalling $125 million. Cunningham said at the meeting that PSP doesn't believe the suits have merit, and that they were not reason enough to consider divesting from the long-term care business.  Cunningham said at the meeting that PSP would exit the investment in the future if it wasn't "proud" of the care provided in long-term care homes, but said that PSP's governance of Revera was robust.Although PSP has a presence on Revera's board, the long-term care company said it is independently operated and does not ask PSP for funding or input on management.The PSB investment board said it remains committed to Revera's board and leadership team. A statement provided by PSP said that it is watching Revera's management of the pandemic closely, but that the pension fund's confidence in staff has not been shaken.Cashman questioned why the minister that oversees PSP — Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos — can’t do more.The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said in a statement that PSP's investment board operates at arm’s length from the federal government.PSP said it is committed to working with all levels of government to "find the right solution for the long-term care industry and discuss lessons learned from the pandemic."But, Aylward says, "it doesn't look very good when a federal Crown corporation that manages the pension plan for federal public sector workers owns a lot of these long-term care homes across the country."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Anita Balakrishnan, The Canadian Press

  • Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $ $350,000,000 Initial Public Offering

    New York, NY, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 35,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 10, 2020, under the ticker symbol “CTAQU”. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade.  Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “CTAQ” and “CTAQW,” respectively.The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry. The Company is led by Chief Acquisition Officer, Lloyd Carney, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board, David Roberson, and President, Gale England. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as the joint book running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com; or from Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, NY  10020.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 9, 2020.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.ContactLloyd Carney David Roberson Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (619) 736-6855

  • Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Excellon Resources Inc

    Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) -  Eric Sprott announces that Mr. Sprott donated 2,735,744 common share (Shares) of Excellon Resources Inc. to The Sprott Foundation (which is controlled by Mr. Sprott). Prior to the donation of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 4,293,143 Shares and 94,500 Share purchase warrants (Warrants) representing approximately 13.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.6% on a partially diluted basis ...

  • S&P/TSX composite snaps six-day winning streak with energy, tech and materials losses

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index snapped a six-day winning streak midweek on Brexit anxiety and energy demand concerns. Energy, technology and materials were among six losing sectors Wednesday.Energy lost 0.4 per cent after a report of a massive U.S. oil inventory buildup last week. Higher imports drove a 15 million barrel increase in stockpiles."That knocked oil prices down, it knocked the Canadian dollar down and so I think that's just bringing back some fears over is oil demand really going to be as strong as some people are speculating," said Erik Bregar, head of currency strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada. The January crude contract was down eight cents at US$45.52 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 4.3 cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU. Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. lost two per cent but Whitecap Resources Inc. rose 3.9 per cent after announcing a $550-million all-stock deal to buy rival TORC Oil & Gas Ltd."The oil market's kind of been riding high right now on ... Asian demand, but if we see oil inventories rise precipitously here in North America, that might change the demand narrative a little bit," Bregar said in an interview. "It might not sound so optimistic."On top of that, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Brussels in an attempt to salvage a Brexit deal ahead of Britain leaving the European common market on Dec. 31.Failure would leave U.K. trade with Europe being subject to tariffs under terms of the World Trade Organization.Bregar called it a pivotal moment for European trade if Johnson can once again "pull a rabbit out of his hat.""He's done it before, but can he do it now? That's the question," he said.Failure to reach an agreement could lead to sterling moving 100 to 200 basis points lower, with broader risk sentiment falling with it."I don't see why the S&P couldn't go down with it," Bregar added.  He said fear has raised the price for Brexit no-deal insurance."The clock is ticking and and people are hedging. They just don't want to gamble."Uncertainty over U.S. stimulus continued with the U.S. House of Representatives passing a one-week funding bill that would avert a government shutdown and give more time to reach a deal on COVID relief."I think that the stock market in particular would enjoy more clarity on that front. You know, tell us you're closer to getting a deal done and odds are the markets higher."The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 79.14 points to 17,559.86 after initially rising to hit an intraday high of 17,677.96. In New York, the three U.S. stock markets set new highs early before moving lower in later trading. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.07 points at 30,068.81. The S&P 500 index was down 29.43 points at 3,672.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 243.82 points or nearly two per cent to 12,338.95. The Canadian dollar traded for 78.11 cents US compared with 78.08 cents US on Tuesday. Materials fell 1.7 per cent with Oceanagold Corp. down 4.7 per cent as gold prices dropped.The February gold contract was down US$36.40 at US$1,838.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.45 cents at US$3.51 a pound. The technology sector lost 2.1 per cent with Shopify Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd. decreasing six and 2.5 per cent, respectively.The consumer discretionary sector moved higher with auto parts maker Linamar Corp. up 4.8 per cent and discount retailer Dollarama Inc. up three per cent after posting strong quarterly results.Industrials rose even though Air Canada shares lost 4.2 per cent, but are still up 82 per cent since the end of October.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:DOL, TSX:LNR, TSX:SHOP, TSX:BB, TSX:OGC,  TSX:CPG, TSX:WCP, TSX:TOG, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X) Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press

