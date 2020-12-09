Canada markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. STOCKS CLIMB AS INVESTORS EYE STIMULUS DEVELOPMENTS

Chewy shares edge lower despite beating 3Q sales expectations, raising full-year guidance

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, but Big Tech lags

·5 min read

NEW YORK — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street, keeping several indexes near record highs, but weakness in some Big Tech shares kept the gains in check. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going. Companies that stand to benefit the most from a recovering economy were putting up some of the biggest gains, including industrial companies, banks, and smaller companies. The S&P 500 was above the record high it closed at a day earlier, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was also near its all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell slightly. Treasury yields rose.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

World shares chugged higher on Wednesday after another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street, as hopes flared once again for a new round of aid for the U.S. economy.

Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul. Shanghai declined after China reported that its consumer price index slipped 0.5% in November compared with a year earlier.

Economists said the country’s first slip into deflation since 2009 was no cause for alarm. The overall measure was dragged down by falling food prices due to improvements in supplies of pork, which have been disrupted while authorities fight outbreaks of African swine fever, while other prices gained as economic activity recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Looking through the recent volatility in food and energy prices, the inflation data are less downbeat than meets the eye," Capital Economics said in a commentary. It noted that core consumer price inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, was steady at 0.5% from a year earlier. Strong demand was also driving a recovery manufactured goods' prices, it said.

The leaders of Britain and the European Union were to meet in Wednesday for a final push at a Brexit deal, as the two sides warned that the chances of a post-Brexit trade deal by a year-end deadline was slipping away. A deep political divide remains over what their relationship will look like once a transition period following Britain's departure from the bloc ends on Dec. 31.

Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.6% to 6,598.16 and Germany's DAX picked up 0.5% to 13,353.28. The CAC 40 in France added 0.4% to 5,583.52. Wall Street looked set for an upbeat start, with the future contract for the S&P 500 up 0.2%. The future for the Dow industrials was 0.3% higher.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.3% to 26,817.94, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.8% to 26,502.84. In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 2% to 2,755.47. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.6% to 6728.50, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.1%, to 3,371.96.

India's Sensex climbed 1.2% to 46,132.50. Shares were also higher in Southeast Asia.

Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 3,702.25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 30,173.88. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5% to 12,582.77, marking its fourth straight record high.

Investors were encouraged by upbeat news on coronavirus vaccines and reports that lawmakers and the White House are making progress toward fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.

The likelihood that distribution of one or more coronavirus vaccines could begin in the U.S. in coming weeks has kept investors in a buying mood, boosting optimism about an economic recovery next year.

As the U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program, U.S. health regulators issued a positive initial review of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. The Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to determine whether to green-light the distribution of that vaccine. Wide distribution of the shot is likely months away.

The need for a vaccine has grown more urgent as coronavirus cases have surged across much of the world. The virus has claimed more than 1.5 million lives, including over 284,000 in the U.S., the highest toll of any country.

Governments worldwide have been tightening restrictions on businesses in an effort to stem the latest spikes in cases, stoking worries about the potential economic fallout.

That's kept investors focused on Washington and the prospects for another round of aid for Americans and business hit hardest by the pandemic.

Late Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said he had offered a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that adds a $600 direct payment for most Americans.

Congress has been stuck in a partisan stalemate over the size and scope of any additional aid to help cushion the financial impact to people and businesses. The economy has been showing signs of a stalled recovery as the virus surge broadens nationally, including slower job growth in the U.S. last month.

“With the markets starting to exhibit some year-end fatigue, any stimulus holiday stocking stuffer will come at a most welcome time and ensure that well-subscribed equity markets will cross the year-end finishing line on a positive note," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.94% from 0.92% late Tuesday.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 50 cents to $46.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 16 cents to $45.60 per barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, advanced 58 cents to $49.42 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 104.23 Japanese yen from 104.19 yen late Tuesday. The euro rose to $1.2131 from $1.2103.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

  • Global Door Closer Market 2020-2024 - Market is Poised to Grow by $ 212.47 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    The "Global Door Closer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV)

    NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (“Minerva” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NERV) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Minerva between May 5, 2017 and November 30, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Minerva investors under the federal securities laws. The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the “end-of-Phase 2” meeting; (2) the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; (3) the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; (4) the Company’s plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be “highly unlikely” to support the submission of an NDA; (5) reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to “substantial review issues” because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.On May 29, 2020, Minerva released the results of its Phase 3 clinical trial. The Company announced that the studied “doses were not statistically significantly different from placebo at Week 12 on the primary endpoint . . . or the key secondary endpoint.” In other words, the Phase 3 clinical trial failed. On this news, the Company’s stock price plummeted from a May 28, 2020 closing price of $13.47 per share to a May 29, 2020 closing price of just $3.71 per share.Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Minerva during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the February 8, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

  • My Top IPO Stock to Buy in 2021

    This was a banner year for tech IPOs. Let's take a look back at Bumble's origins, how it keeps growing in Match's shadow, and why it could be a red-hot IPO next year. Bumble was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, who previously co-founded Match's Tinder with Justin Mateen, Sean Rad, Joe Munoz, and Chris Gulczynski in 2012.

  • Solar Cell Production Started at Valoe's Plant in Lithuania

    Valoe Corporation                     Inside Information                    9 December 2020 at 16.50 Finnish timeProduction of solar cells started at Valoe Corporation's (“Valoe”) plant in Lithuania. The plant's production volumes will be increased in stages.As announced on 10 November 2020 Valoe estimates that cell deliveries to customers will begin during the first quarter of 2021. In Mikkeli 9 December 2020Valoe CorporationBoard of DirectorsFor more information:Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation Tel. +358 40 521 6082 email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.comDistribution: NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.comValoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

  • Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Funds

    Putnam Investments announces that 19(a) notices are available for the following distributions declared on the November 20, 2020 press release.

  • Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

    ALLIANCE TRUST PLC                                    At the close of business Tuesday 8 December 2020:The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was-       excluding income, 957.5p-       including income, 957.4p    The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was-       excluding income, 942.9p-       including income, 942.8pFor further information, please contact: -  Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320 Notes 1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. 2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt. 3. The dividend of 3.595p, due to be paid on 31 December 2020, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 3 December 2020, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.

  • German solar company Solarwatt sees growth in electric car charging services

    German residential solar battery maker Solarwatt is talking to a car manufacturer about a potential tie-up that would connect electric vehicles to its solar rooftop systems, CEO Detlef Neuhaus said. The CEO told Reuters that the company, among the leading solar battery providers in Germany and with a presence in several other countries, is expanding its manufacturing capacity and considering tie-ups with carmakers. He said that for people building a house or renovating one, or for small businesses, it made economic sense to go for a solar power system.

  • A year after crash, Israel unveils new plan for moon landing

    Israel is again aiming for the moon. SpaceIL, the nonprofit Israeli initiative whose spacecraft crashed as it tried to land on the moon last year, announced on Wednesday that it is launching another lunar mission with its Israeli government partners. The Beresheet 2 project will aim to send three spacecraft — an orbiter and two landers — to the moon.

  • Global Print Media Industry

    Global Print Media Market to Reach US$423 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Print Media estimated at US$379. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$423 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Print Media Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960694/?utm_source=GNW 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Newspaper Publishers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.8% CAGR to reach US$138 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Book Publishers segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Print Media market. The U.S. Accounts for Over 29% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Print Media market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$64.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$64.7 Billion by the year 2027. Magazine publishers Segment Corners a 31% Share in 2020 In the global Magazine publishers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$99.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$52 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, * Axel Springer SE * Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA * Gannett Co., Inc. * News Corporation * Pearson PLC Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960694/?utm_source=GNW I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1\. MARKET OVERVIEW Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Print Media Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E 2\. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3\. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4\. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 2: World Historic Review for Print Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Newspaper Publishers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 5: World Historic Review for Newspaper Publishers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Newspaper Publishers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Book Publishers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 8: World Historic Review for Book Publishers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Book Publishers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Magazine publishers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 11: World Historic Review for Magazine publishers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Magazine publishers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 14: World Historic Review for Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Print Media Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 17: USA Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 CHINA Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 26: China Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Print Media Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027 Market Analytics Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Print Media by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 FRANCE Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 35: France Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 44: UK Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Print Media by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 INDIA Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 65: India Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Print Media by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Print Media by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 105: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 108: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 111: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 AFRICA Table 112: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027 Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Print Media by Segment - Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 Table 114: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Print Media by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Newspaper Publishers, Book Publishers, Magazine publishers and Directory, Mailing List & Other Publishers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 56 Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960694/?utm_source=GNW About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

  • Rugby is warned it faces dementia ‘epidemic’ without immediate change

    Lawyer Richard Boardman says up to 50 per cent of former professional rugby players could experience neurological problems in retirement.

  • Chief medical officer Whitty ‘will take any Covid-19 vaccine offered’

    Vaccination will reduce the death rate and hospital admissions and then decisions can be made about easing restrictions, he said.

  • Nigeria Construction Market Trends and Opportunities, 2015-2019 & 2020-2024

    Dublin, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in Nigeria - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Nigeria's construction industry to contract by 12.8% in 2020, and foresees that weak public investment, alongside limited foreign direct investment (FDI) amid the global economic downturn, will push Nigeria into a steep recession. The negative impact from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, lockdown measures and low oil prices has already been felt across all sectors, especially in retail and real estate. Nigeria's general outlook is gloomy, with lower oil prices and production contributing to tighter foreign exchange liquidity. The decline in oil prices will have a major impact on government revenue and will force the government to prioritize its spending requirements. Moreover, high debt-servicing costs and the small size of the tax take will leave little scope for fiscal spending, and as such, many public projects could be delayed or cancelled, providing little room for new public projects. Nigeria's infrastructure is inadequate for business needs, notably in terms of logistical bottlenecks and power deficiencies, while housing stock remains far short of demand for the fast-growing population. Weak growth in the construction sector means that these issues will continue to hold back the country's development over the coming years and will entail a slow recovery throughout the forecast period (2020-2024). The expansion in the construction industry will be dependent in part on the pace of implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, created in the aftermath of the 2016 recession to set out aggressive growth targets from 2017 to 2020, which has also been jeopardized by the decline in oil prices and in which the government continues to fall far short of its projections. The impetus for growth in the economy will highly depend on monetary easing, but this will be restrained by high inflation. The 2021 Appropriation Bill, presented by President Buhari to the national Assembly in October, is designed to continue achieving the goals of Economic Sustainability Plan, which provides a road map for post-COVID-19 economic recovery to transition from the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020) to the successor Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021-2025). Scope * Historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) valuations of the construction industry in Nigeria, featuring details of key growth drivers. * Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector * Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. * Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultantsKey Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Construction Industry: At-a-glance 3 Context 3.1 Economic Performance 3.2 Political Environment and Policy 3.3 Demographics 3.4 COVID-19 Status 4 Construction Outlook 4.1 All Construction 4.2 Commercial Construction 4.3 Industrial Construction 4.4 Infrastructure Construction 4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction 4.6 Institutional Construction 4.7 Residential Construction 5 Key Industry Participants 5.1 Contractors 5.2 Consultants 6 Construction Market Data 7 Appendix For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47ynks Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

  • Starmer postpones speech on Scottish devolution amid Brexit drama

    The Labour leader had been due to detail his plans to revive party support in Scotland during an address to Edinburgh University on Friday.

  • New Zealand TV hosts fooled into wishing Fred and Rose West a happy anniversary

    The programme showed a picture of the serial killers while congratulating 'Francis and Violet Eastwood'.

  • Alcoa Earns New Certifications From the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) at Three Additional Locations in Europe

    Alcoa Corporation today announced that three more of its operating locations have earned certifications from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), the industry’s most comprehensive system for third-party validation of sustainable manufacturing processes.

  • Mobivity Announces Early Warrant Exercise Offering of $3.4M by Existing Shareholders to Fuel Growth for 2021

    PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of customer engagement solutions that increase customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for brands, today announced an offering to existing warrant holders for the exercise of previously issued warrants to purchase Mobivity common stock. This private placement is expected to result in gross proceeds to Mobivity of approximately $3.4 million. The private placement is being led by existing shareholders and will strengthen Mobivity’s balance sheet and provide capital to fund sales growth and further expansion into new markets in 2021.The warrants being solicited for exercise were originally issued by Mobivity in a private placement closed in September of 2018. There are 2,691,459 warrants outstanding each of which entitle their holder to purchase one share of Mobivity’s common stock at an exercise price of $1.25 per share over a three-year period expiring in September 2021. As an inducement to the holders to conduct the early exercise of their warrants, Mobivity has offered to grant to each Warrantholder exercising outstanding warrants on or before December 22, 2020 a new warrant to purchase one share of Mobivity’s common stock, over a three-year period at an exercise price of $2.00 per share, for every common share purchased upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. As of this date, 1,541,459.00 outstanding warrants have been exercised for the gross proceeds of $1,926,823.The private placement is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Mobivity shall be disclosing the final results of the warrant solicitation by way of a Form 8-K to be filed by Mobivity with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).The warrants to be issued in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act"). Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction or an appropriate exemption therefrom.About Mobivity Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.Forward Looking Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company’s addressable markets and the Company’s expectations for the timing and growth of the Company's revenue from a new customer. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services to the convenience store industry; deploy our product and services to a new customer; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.Media Contacts Jennifer Handshew • Marketing Communications, Mobivity jennifer.handshew@mobivity.com • (917) 359-8838Investor Relations Contact: Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

  • Warren Buffett: Whatever You Do, Don’t Do This

    Warren Buffett has some words of wisdom that every investor needs to hear. It's time to ditch loser stocks like Air Canada (TSX:AC) for something else.The post Warren Buffett: Whatever You Do, Don't Do This appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Fannie-Freddie Investors’ Profit Lawsuit to Be Decided by Supreme Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to consider the fate of a lawsuit that could mean billions of dollars for shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and affect the push to end federal control of the mortgage giants.In a 90-minute argument Wednesday, the justices will consider whether investors can challenge the 2012 agreements that let the government collect more than $300 billion in profits from Fannie and Freddie. A ruling in investors’ favor would give them a chance to collect a massive settlement.The case will shape the future of two companies that keep the U.S. housing market humming. The government sponsored enterprises buy mortgages from lenders and package them into bonds that are sold with guarantees of interest and principal.“This is an incredibly important case, not just for GSE shareholders but for the broader economy, given its potential to alter the mortgage policy landscape,” said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for Compass Point Research & Trading.The court is scheduled to rule in the cases by late June.The stakes are high for Wall Street. Investors including Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management have bet on a favorable ruling. Shares of Fannie and Freddie have declined this year, even as the S&P 500 has climbed to record levels.The federal government seized Fannie and Freddie during the 2008 financial crisis and put them into conservatorship under the control of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The companies were eventually injected with $187.5 billion in U.S. aid.As part of the bailout, the Treasury Department received warrants to acquire nearly 80% of the companies’ common stock, as well as a new class of “senior” preferred stock that paid a 10% dividend.Treasury and the FHFA amended the terms in August 2012, changing the dividend to a variable payment equal to the companies’ entire net worth over a certain threshold. When the companies had losses, they wouldn’t owe a dividend.Suing InvestorsAt the time the Obama administration announced the change, officials touted it as a way of winding down Fannie and Freddie. Some Republicans argued that it would cement the companies at the center of the housing-finance system.Fannie and Freddie reported giant profits immediately after the amendment, and hedge funds that had bought legacy shares at a steep discount cried foul, claiming that the earnings should have stayed at the companies. The investors eventually sued in several courts under myriad legal theories.At the Supreme Court, the three suing investors are pressing multiple lines of argument, angling to have at least one survive so the case can move forward.In an argument that prevailed at a splintered federal appeals court, the investors said the FHFA exceeded its authority when it struck the disputed agreements.“FHFA abandoned its conservatorship mission when it imposed the net worth sweep,” the investors told the Supreme Court in a legal filing. “The net worth sweep has caused the Companies to turn over the entire net value of those assets to a single shareholder -- Treasury -- every quarter.”Trump StanceThe Trump administration, which is defending the profit sweep, contends that the 2008 law that created the FHFA precludes lawsuits that challenge the arrangement. The law bars courts from doing anything to “restrain or affect the exercise of powers or functions of the agency as a conservator.”The administration also argues that a separate provision in the 2008 law eliminated the right of shareholders to sue on behalf of their companies.The investors separately argue that the FHFA suffers from a fatal constitutional flaw -- a provision in the 2008 law that says the director can be fired only for cause. They say that protection gives the agency an unconstitutional level of independence from the president, and that the court should respond by eliminating the sweep.“When a federal official acts without constitutional authority, vacatur of the official’s action is the appropriate remedy,” the investors argued.The Supreme Court in June tossed out a similar protection for the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau but stopped short of abolishing the agency or invaliding the document demand at the center of that fight. The Trump administration says the court should adopt a similar approach in the FHFA case.Ironically, a ruling backing the administration’s approach could make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to replace Mark Calabria, the FHFA’s Trump-appointed director. Calabria has championed efforts to end U.S. control of Fannie and Freddie.Calabria has said he wants Fannie and Freddie to raise capital from the private market as soon as next year. But that task could be difficult while the government owns $222 billion in senior preferred stock.Some investors say that to hurry the process, the government could settle the lawsuit by reducing or eliminating its senior preferred stock ownership, a decision that would be more politically palatable if the Supreme Court indicated the government might ultimately lose its case.The cases are Collins v. Mnuchin, 19-422, and Mnuchin v. Collins, 19-563.(Updates with background on shareholders’ bets in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU agrees "quick fix" in securities to aid recovery from COVID

    The European Union has agreed on "quick fix" changes to its securities rules to help the economy recover from COVID-19, the bloc's financial services chief said on Wednesday. EU member states and representatives from the European Parliament reached agreement on proposals made by the European Commission in July to amend the "MiFID II" securities rules for trading and investments. "The changes remove requirements that were overly burdensome, without reducing the overall protection of retail investors, and will increase our global competitiveness on commodity derivatives markets," EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness said in a statement.

  • Global Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market Report 2020-203 with COVID-19 Growth and Change Insights - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    The "Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.