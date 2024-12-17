Asian shares waver, dollar firms ahead of central bank meetings

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks wobbled while the dollar held firm on Tuesday as traders braced for a slate of central bank meetings this week that is likely to see the U.S. Federal Reserve deliver a rate cut and the Bank of Japan stand pat for now.

Bitcoin, the best-known and the biggest cryptocurrency, remained nestled near the record high of $107,821 it touched on Monday. It was last at $106,572.

The crypto market has been on a tear since the U.S. election in early November as traders wager the incoming Trump administration will usher in a friendlier regulatory environment. Bitcoin is up 150% in 2024.

In stock markets, Australian shares rose 0.82%, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.15% and tech-heavy Taiwan stocks 0.3% higher.

That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3%. Still, the index is set for a 10% gain for the year, its strongest yearly performance since 2020.

Futures indicated a subdued opening for European stock markets, with Eurostoxx 50 futures down 0.16%, German DAX futures off 0.06% and FTSE futures 0.24% weaker.

Data on Monday showed China's consumption slowed more than expected in November, pushing stocks lower. On Tuesday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%, while mainland stocks eased 0.57%.

"More stimulus measures are desperately needed," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, noting that China's housing market remains fragile despite recent policy support.

"However, those measures are unlikely to come until after the details of U.S. tariffs China are revealed early next year," Sycamore said.

Chinese leaders agreed last week to raise the budget deficit to 4% of gross domestic product next year, its highest on record, while maintaining an economic growth target of around 5%, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was down 0.57%, taking its yearly losses to about 7%, making it Asia's worst performing market this year.

The market has been under pressure amid political turmoil in the country with President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached and suspended from his duties on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law.

EYES ON CENTRAL BANKS

On the policy front, central banks in the United States, Japan, UK, Sweden, Norway, Indonesia and Thailand all meet this week, with the BOJ, the Bank of England, Norges Bank and Bank of Thailand expected to stand pat, while the Riksbank is seen cutting rates.

Bank Indonesia on the other hand is expected to hike interest rates to support the rupiah, which is rooted near its lowest in four months.

