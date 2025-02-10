Asian and EU steelmakers' shares fall after Trump escalates tariffs

SEOUL/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in European and Asian steelmakers fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would introduce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports within hours in addition to existing metals duties.

As the risk mounts of a multi-front trade war, the European Union (EU) has flagged it may retaliate and Trump has promised further announcements on Tuesday or Wednesday of broader reciprocal tariffs to match those of countries importing U.S. goods.

Speaking to reporters on his way to Sunday's NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump said he would announce the metals tariffs on Monday and the reciprocal tariffs soon afterwards, adding "if they charge us, we charge them".

The largest sources of U.S. steel imports are Brazil, Canada and Mexico, followed by South Korea and Vietnam, according to government and American Iron and Steel Institute data.

Meanwhile, Canada, whose extensive hydropower resources aid its metal production, accounted for 79% of U.S. primary aluminium imports in the first 11 months of 2024.

During his first four-year term from 2017, Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium.

But he later granted several trading partners exemptions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico, and his successor Joe Biden later negotiated duty-free quota deals with Britain, Japan and the EU.

With Trump similarly expected to inspire demands for exemption and negotiation, some in government and industry said his action would first of all damage the U.S. economy by increasing the cost of the raw materials it depends on.

"Canadian steel and aluminum support key industries in the U.S. from defence, shipbuilding and auto," Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne posted on X.

"We will continue to stand up for Canada, our workers, and our industries."

Australia, also a strategic U.S. ally, has been making representations on aluminium and steel for months.

"Australian steel and aluminium are creating thousands of good paying American jobs, and are key for our shared defence interests," Trade Minister Don Farrell said.

EU AND SOUTH KOREA WEIGH RESPONSES TO TRUMP TARIFFS

In South Korea, the Industry Ministry called in steelmakers to discuss how to minimise the impact of tariffs.

Hyundai Steel shares dipped by as much as 2.9% amid a broader decline among South Korean steelmakers.

European steelmakers account for about 15% of imports into the United States, and shares in ArcelorMittal,, Voestalpine, Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter were down by between 0.6% and 2.2%.

