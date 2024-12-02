Asia stocks rise; euro slides on French political quagmire

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) -Asian stocks advanced on Monday buoyed by a rally in tech and China shares, while the dollar firmed in a crucial week for the U.S. interest rate outlook, with the euro sliding as traders grappled with political uncertainty in France.

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump provided the dollar support by warning the BRICS emerging nations against trying to replace the greenback with any other currency, heaping pressure on emerging market currencies. [EMRG/FRX]

"There'll be two drivers of market volatility this month. The first remains the impact of Trump, especially future fiscal settings and, increasingly, looming trade wars," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

"The second is what the U.S. Federal Reserve does with policy this month," Rodda said. "If the Fed delivers (a cut) and provides sufficiently dovish guidance, it may green light some sort of 'Santa Rally'."

The euro was struggling due to the risk of an imminent collapse of the French government, with Prime Minister Michel Barnier confronted with a Monday deadline to make more budget concessions or face a no confidence vote.

The single currency slumped 0.53% to $1.0520 earlier in the day after touching a one-week high of $1.0597 on Friday. French bond futures fell 0.25% and stocks in Europe were poised for a much lower open, futures indicated.

If the Barnier government falls, broader downward pressure on the euro would quickly re-assert itself, including against the Swiss Franc, said Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC.

The outlook for monetary policy in the region added to the drag on the euro, with the European Central Bank seen cutting rates this month. Markets ascribe a 27% chance it might even ease by 50 basis points on Dec. 12.

The Federal Reserve is also in focus, with Friday's monthly payrolls report set to inform policymakers' thinking about whether to cut rates again on Dec. 18.

A number of Fed officials are due to speak this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. Traders currently put the odds of a quarter-point reduction at about 66%.

That has left the dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, 0.24% higher at 106.28.

In Asia, Chinese shares got an additional boost from a robust reading in a private manufacturing survey on Monday.

The survey results largely echoed an official survey on Saturday, which showed manufacturing activity expanded modestly, suggesting a blitz of stimulus is finally trickling through to the world's second-largest economy.

