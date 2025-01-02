Stocks climb, dollar hits two-year high

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global stocks advanced on Thursday after a four-session drop to end 2024, while the dollar strengthened after economic data pointed to a U.S. labor market that remained on solid footing.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were higher in the early stages of trading, with the S&P 500 on track to snap a four session streak of declines to end 2024.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped to an eight-month low of 211,000 last week, below the 222,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

Gains were led by the energy and communication services sectors, which each rose by more than 1%.

"Investors are hopeful that a goldilocks scenario will be the story of 2025, amid promises of lower taxes and the deregulation under a second Trump presidency," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.48 points, or 0.26%, to 42,655.29, the S&P 500 rose 21.65 points, or 0.38%, to 5,903.94 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 80.30 points, or 0.43%, to 19,393.01.

European stocks rose modestly after a sluggish start to the session, also buoyed by energy names.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe 1.84 points, or 0.23%, to 843.38 and was on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 24. Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%.

The dollar jumped to a two-year high on Thursday, building on the strong gains from the prior year as expectations remained intact that growth in the U.S. economy will outpace that of its peers, keeping the Federal Reserve on a slower rate cut path and interest rates elevated.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,rose 0.46% to 109.04 after climbing to 109.12, its highest since Nov. 10, 2022.

"In terms of 2025 economic growth, there's no rival to the dollar," Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto, said.

"Capital flows dominate the turn of the year and the U.S. stock market has really put to shame every other global market,” Button added. "The dollar is the only game in town until there is a genuine stumble in the U.S. economy."

The euro was down 0.63% at $1.029 after slumping to $1.028, its lowest since Nov 22, 2022.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.06% to 156.97. Sterling weakened 1.13% to $1.2376 and was on pace for its biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 6.

Stocks had stumbled heading into the end of the year, denting a year-long rally fueled by growth expectations surrounding artificial intelligence, anticipated rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and more recently, the likelihood of deregulation policies from the incoming Trump administration ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

