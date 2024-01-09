Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,074.91
    +137.36 (+0.66%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,763.54
    +66.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • DOW

    37,683.01
    +216.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7491
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.95
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    62,110.63
    +3,766.74 (+6.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,038.00
    +4.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,989.01
    +37.86 (+1.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0020
    -0.0400 (-0.99%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    16,786.75
    -17.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.08
    -0.27 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,694.19
    +4.58 (+0.06%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,867.34
    +489.92 (+1.47%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6832
    -0.0006 (-0.09%)
     

Asia Partners raises $474 million for second fund

Reuters
·1 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Asia Partners, a Singapore-headquartered private equity firm that focuses on the tech sector in Southeast Asia, said on Tuesday it had raised $474 million for its second fund.

The International Finance Corp, a World Bank unit, joined as a new investor.

Returning investors include the International Development Finance Corp and Financial Investments Corp from the U.S., the Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft from Germany, and Generation Capital from Canada.

"We continue to believe this decade will be a golden age of entrepreneurship and innovation for Southeast Asia," said Oliver Rippel, a partner and co-founder of Asia Partners, in the statement.

The second fund brings Asia Partners' assets under management to $1 billion.

It raised $384 million for its debut fund in 2021. Its portfolio includes shopping rewards platform ShopBack and car e-commerce platform Carsome, according to its website.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)