Wall Street stocks down, Treasury yields up as Fed leaves rates unchanged

By Lawrence Delevingne, Marc Jones

BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. equity indexes dipped and Treasury yields pushed higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and gave little insight into when further reductions in borrowing costs may take place.

After several months in which inflation data has largely moved sideways, the U.S. central bank dropped from its latest policy statement language saying that inflation "has made progress" towards the Fed's 2% inflation goal, noting only that the pace of price increases "remains elevated."

"Businesses are expanding operations, consumers have a healthy appetite for travel and leisure, and animal spirits are still elevated," Jeffrey Roach, Chief Economist for LPL Financial, said in an email. "These conditions make it difficult for the Fed to cut rates without reigniting broad inflation pressures."

Animal spirits is a term referring to how emotions shape financial decisions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37%, to 44,683, the S&P 500 lost 0.62%, to 6,028 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped about 0.9%, to 19,560.

European shares had earlier climbed to a record high as strong results from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML sent its stock soaring 5.5% and hoisted the wider tech sector by 2.5%. [.EU]

The parts of Asia that were not on Lunar New Year holidays gained overnight too, while Wall Street's three main indices had been muted ahead of the trio of "Magnificent 7" earnings - Microsoft, Meta and Tesla.

Investors seemed to have papered over the global rout suffered on Monday when the emergence of a lower-cost Chinese AI model, DeepSeek, wiped more than half a trillion dollars off Nvidia's value alone.

In bond markets, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 2.2 basis points to 4.571%, while the 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, increased 3.1 basis points to 4.236%.

European yields were steady, with the ECB expected to cut its rates again on Thursday, while the yen nudged higher to 155.28 per dollar after Bank of Japan meeting minutes pointed to more rate hikes there. [/FRX][GVD/EUR]

BIG TECH EARNINGS

Attention is now on the mega-cap tech earnings due from Facebook owner Meta, Microsoft and Tesla after the closing bell on Wednesday.

"While questions remain unanswered, the market is voting that the innovation that DeepSeek could bring to the ecosystem will unlikely impact the AI capex cycle and could even lead to new channel of demand for GPUs (graphics processing units)," Pepperstone strategist Chris Weston said.

Story Continues