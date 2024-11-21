Asia Brands Berhad (KLSE:ASIABRN) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Asia Brands Berhad (KLSE:ASIABRN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Asia Brands Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = RM7.9m ÷ (RM303m - RM50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Asia Brands Berhad has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Retail Distributors industry average of 6.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Asia Brands Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Asia Brands Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Asia Brands Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Asia Brands Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.1% from 7.9% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Asia Brands Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Asia Brands Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 16% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

