Ashland's (NYSE:ASH) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Ashland (NYSE:ASH), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ashland is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$114m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$414m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Ashland has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Ashland's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ashland here for free.

What Can We Tell From Ashland's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE at Ashland is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 3.7% five years ago but has since fallen to 2.1%. In addition to that, Ashland is now employing 23% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

In Conclusion...

To see Ashland reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 26% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Like most companies, Ashland does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

