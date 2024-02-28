Asda’s private equity backer snaps up stake in UK pet shop

Jollyes Pet store signage

Asda’s private equity backer is taking control of pet shop Jollyes in a deal that will see the supermarket’s former chief Andy Bond brought in as chairman.

Jollyes, which has 99 pet stores across the UK, has secured more than £100m from TDR Capital, with the investment set to fuel a raft of new openings.

TDR, which jointly owns Asda with the billionaire Issa brothers, will have a majority stake in Jollyes after the deal is completed in April.

Mr Bond will take over as Jollyes’ non-executive chair upon completion.

He currently holds the position of chairman at Poundland owner Pepco Group and was chief executive of Asda until 2010.

The investment will boost the pet chain’s bid to reach 250 stores, with Jollyes hitting the 100 mark last month after expanding its estate by 50pc over the past three years.

To achieve this, Jollyes wants to open two new stores every month, and will expand its property search team to find locations.

TDR partner Gary Lindsay said the private equity firm will “deploy our significant retail expertise and support the company in rolling out its store expansion plans even more rapidly, including opening more grooming and veterinary-led community pet clinics”.

He added: “We are confident that Jollyes can further cement itself in the pet retail sector and increase the competitiveness of the market.”

The deal’s announcement sparked a 3pc fall in rival Pets at Home’s share price, which is the largest pet supplier across the UK.

Jollyes chief executive Joe Wykes said the investment by TDR would “turbocharge” growth, although he said this will not include a formal tie-up with Asda.

In the long term, Mr Wykes said there is still a goal to float the business.

It comes as the Competition and Markets Authority pursues a review into the vet industry after a wave of consolidation, as officials raised concerns over whether the cost of veterinary services has risen faster than inflation.

Meanwhile, TDR’s investment in Jollyes is set against speculation around Asda, as The Telegraph revealed last month that Zuber Issa was looking to sell his 22.5pc stake in the business.