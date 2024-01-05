Asda launches Aldi and Lidl price match as Issa brothers battle to win back market share

Mohsin and Zuber Issa have launched prices cuts that will see the cost of certain ‘core’ goods in Asda fall by an average of 17pc - Jon Super

Asda has begun matching prices with Aldi and Lidl as the supermarket’s billionaire owners battle to win back market share and address concerns about the grocer’s debt levels.

The supermarket will match the German discounters on the price of 287 “core everyday grocery products”.

Staples such as milk, bread, cheese, tea, coffee, pasta and rice will be included in the promotion. Individual products will be matched with whichever discounter is offering a cheaper price.

Items included in the scheme will see their prices fall by an average of 17pc, Asda said.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s both price match Aldi but Asda is the first British supermarket to price match both discounters.

Like other British supermarkets, Asda has scrambled to compete against the insurgent German supermarkets. Asda’s share of the UK grocery market has fallen from 14.4pc at the beginning of 2022 to 13.6pc in December, according to Kantar.

Shoppers have been switching to the German discounters as inflation prompts people to seek out the best deals. Both Aldi and Lidl this week claimed to have enjoyed record Christmas sales in 2023.

As well as market share concerns, Asda’s billionaire owners, the Issa brothers, have been under pressure to prove they can lower prices while Asda lumbers under the heavy debts incurred during the Issa’s takeover.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa have faced public questioning over the high levels of debt in their sprawling business empire and its complex structure. The pair took over Asda in a highly-leveraged £6.8bn takeover in 2021, alongside the private equity firm TDR.

MPs have raised concerns that the brothers’ debts, racked up through a rapid expansion over the last decade, could prevent Asda lowering prices for consumers as inflation eases.

The supermarket has more than £4bn of debts and chief financial officer Michael Gleeson told the business select committee last month that Asda’s annual interest bill will climb above £400m in February when half a billion pounds worth of loans switch from a fixed to floating interest rate.

Mr Issa told the committee there were “no gaps” in Asda’s finances and insisted the supermarket could cover its debts. Asda has vowed to lower prices and announced rounds of price cuts.

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said on Friday: “We have launched Aldi and Lidl Price Match to save [customers] both time and money.

“Our customers can trust that they will get uncompromising value every day at Asda and George – on everything from food and clothing to homeware and Cashpot rewards, as well as the lowest prices on supermarket fuel.”

Tactics such as price matching and heavy discounting by the traditional supermarkets are yielding results. Both Aldi and Lidl saw their market share dip in December while Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons all gained customers.