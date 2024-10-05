Asda faces flood of anger over ‘laggy’ and ‘horrible’ app upgrade

Asda sign

Embattled retailer Asda is facing mounting anger from customers after changing its popular smartphone shopping app to a new version described by users as “horrible” and “laggy”.

The supermarket, which has been battling to claw back market share, rolled out the upgrade of its iPhone app ahead of a major update to the main Asda.com website later this year.

The new iPhone app – which is already used by Android owners – runs off the company’s main website “with a few smartphone app features” thrown in, according to the supermarket.

However, the move has not gone down well with customers, who unleashed a barrage of one-star reviews on its Apple Store page in response.

One said it “looks horrible, difficult to use and it’s just bad”, while another said it had “totally ruined my online shopping experience”.

Some commenters claimed they had been hit with numerous crashes while trying to use the new app and that some features they had previously used were not working properly.

“Completely awful. The new UI [user interface] simply doesn’t work. Will have to shop elsewhere as I can’t deal with how bad it is,” said another user.

An Asda spokesman said: “Asda is launching a new groceries website and app later this year to enhance the online shopping experience for our customers.

“During this process, we have transitioned iOS [iPhone Operating System] app users to the existing web app experience that is already used by our online customers on Android and web browser.

“We look forward to introducing the improved website and app towards the end of the year, offering a more seamless and user-friendly experience across all platforms.”

Asda is scrambling to transition its IT systems away from those of former owner Walmart in the wake of its £6.8bn takeover by the billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity group TDR Capital in 2020.

The £800m process has been beset by problems and delays, including payroll issues that left swathes of employees out of pocket earlier this year.

Staff have questioned the push, with a survey over the summer revealing that fewer than half of workers were confident in the strategy at the supermarket, while 48pc said they could explain the benefits of the IT changes.

Asda has faced numerous challenges under the stewardship of Mohsin and Zuber Issa

Asda has recently been racing to soothe tensions among its workforce. The Telegraph understands it has told staff that it will be reversing a much-criticised move to switch its in-store playlist.

Last month, the Telegraph revealed that Asda workers had launched a petition over the “mentally draining” playlist. It had quietly changed its in-store radio earlier this year to a service that played unsigned performers’ songs rather than music licensed from popular artists.

This was seen by employees as a move to save costs, as the music would be royalty-free. Asda claimed that any royalties paid to artists “would come from the service providers, not Asda”.

However, at a staff conference last week, Asda said it had listened to the staff and would be reversing the change in the coming weeks.

“Since the change in music provider to Asda Radio, we have listened carefully to colleague feedback,” a spokesman said.

“As a result, we were pleased to confirm to colleagues at our Golden Quarter Conference last week that we will be reinstating the traditional Asda playlists from November so that our colleagues and customers can enjoy their favourite songs in our stores.”

At the same time, bosses have been racing to restore the supermarket to growth after a decline in sales and market share.

Its share of the UK grocery market has dropped from 13.7pc to 12.6pc, raising the prospect that it could, like rival Morrisons, end up being overtaken by discounter Aldi, which has grown from 9.3pc to 9.9pc over the same period.

In an interview with The Telegraph in September, Lord Rose, Asda’s chairman, said he was “embarrassed” by its recent performance.

It is also facing questions over its long-term leadership, after Mohsin Issa formally stepped down from its top job this month, leaving Lord Rose in control of the business.

Asda has been struggling to recruit a permanent chief executive to replace Mr Issa despite offering a multi-million-pound contract.