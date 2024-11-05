Asda axes jobs and orders staff back to the office three days a week

Asda is ordering staff back to the office at least three days a week, while also cutting jobs in an attempt to halt the supermarket’s decline.

The retail giant announced the change in an internal email on Tuesday, which will apply to more than 5,000 head office workers across three different locations in Leeds and Leicester.

It comes just weeks after Mohsin Issa stepped down from running the business, with former M&S chief executive Lord Rose taking the helm as his interim replacement.

In a note to workers, Lord Rose said Asda was making office attendance compulsory at the Asda House and Britannia House sites in Leeds, as well as the George House site in Leicester, to strengthen the company’s position for next year.

The move comes after Asda has suffered an alarming slump in sales.

Since its £6.8bn sale to the billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital in February 2021, Asda’s market share has fallen from 14.6pc to 12.6pc, with the business losing ground to the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

As well as watering down its home-working policy, which will take effect from January 2025, Lord Rose also confirmed that Britain’s third-largest supermarket is scrapping a number of head office jobs.

This was part of an attempt to “remove duplication and simplify structures”, Lord Rose said, although he refused to say how many employees are being let go.

He said: “Change is never easy and is unsettling, but the executive team believe it is necessary to enter 2025 in a stronger position, fully focused on serving our customers, delivering our ambitions and driving long-term growth.”

Lord Rose said the changes to working patterns and the reduced headcount would help Asda to grow in 2025 - Paul Grover

A spokesman said the change in its home-working policy would bring Asda in line with its rivals, including Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons.

“This approach brings us in line with our competitors and the wider market, allowing us to build high-performing teams with a collaborative culture and respond to what our business needs the most,” the spokesman added.

“The change is effective from January 2025 to allow time for all colleagues to make any necessary arrangements.”

The shake-up marks the latest changes at Asda, which has been battling to improve its fortunes since Mr Issa, who owns a 22.5pc stake, stepped down from running the business in September.

Following the retailer’s struggles, Lord Rose told The Telegraph earlier this year that he was “embarrassed” by Asda’s performance.

He is now pursuing a turnaround alongside TDR partner Rob Hattrell, while also attempting to find a permanent new chief executive.

City headhunter Spencer Stuart has been hired to find a suitable candidate, although it is understood that recruiters are struggling to convince retail bosses to take on the job.