Ascent Bridge Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Ascent Bridge Limited's (SGX:AWG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ascent Bridge

Notably, that recent purchase by Hu Yidong is the biggest insider purchase of Ascent Bridge shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$0.18. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SGX:AWG Insider Trading Volume December 26th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Ascent Bridge

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 27% of Ascent Bridge shares, worth about S$4.2m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ascent Bridge Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Ascent Bridge shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Ascent Bridge has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

